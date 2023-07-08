Elon Musk to Meet with Prime Minister of Malaysia

Véhicule électrique

Elon Musk is planning to meet with the Prime Minister of Malaysia next week. They are set to discuss Tesla’s investment in the country, amid intensified efforts to have the manufacturer’s presence in Malaysia.

Elon Musk will meet the Malaysian Prime Minister

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was going to meet with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The meeting will take place next week. The prime minister said the meeting will discuss Musk’s intention and ability to increase his investment in the country.

“Elon Musk asked to consult with me (next week) to discuss the possibility of and his commitment to increasing his investments in Malaysia,” said Anwar during a meeting with civil servants in Negeri Sembilan on Friday.

Malaysia seeks to stimulate the economy

The Prime Minister said Malaysia is committed to stimulating the economy. To do this, they are trying to attract domestic and foreign investment. “If there is no investment, unemployment will increase. The economy will not grow,” he said. “When I became prime minister, the national debt was RM1.5 trillion (US$322 billion) (and we had a) deficit of 5.6 per cent. I am thankful… that I have the opportunity to start reducing the debt and deficit in order to save the economy and the people of Malaysia,” Anwar added.

Tesla will hit the market at the end of July

Tesla has announced it will officially enter the Malaysian market on July 20, starting to sell its vehicles. The company previously received approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) to import battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to Malaysia. Tesla’s presence in the country is expected to create skilled jobs and increase the participation of local companies in the manufacturer’s ecosystem, the ministry said.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

