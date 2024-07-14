Tesla Model 3 Ludicrous 4

A Comprehensive Guide to Tesla Model 3 Options for UK Buyers

The Tesla Model 3 offers a compelling range of versions to suit different driving preferences and budgets. Whether you’re prioritizing speed, range, or cost-effectiveness, this detailed guide will help you navigate the various options available in the UK market today.

Standard Range Plus: The Budget-Friendly Choice

The Standard Range Plus model, now known simply as RWD, is the most accessible option in the Model 3 lineup. Priced at £38,990, it offers a range of 272 miles on a single charge and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. This model is perfect for those who want to experience Tesla’s cutting-edge technology without breaking the bank.

Long Range RWD: Extending Your Electric Journey

For those looking to go the extra mile—literally—the Long Range RWD model provides a substantial range of 363 miles. At £42,490, this version accelerates quicker than its RWD counterpart, achieving 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. This model strikes a balance between exceptional range and performance.

Long Range AWD: Performance Meets Practicality

If you’re looking for a mix of extended range and sprightly performance, the Long Range model is a worthy consideration. It comes with an all-wheel-drive system and a range of 341 miles. Priced at £47,490, it offers a swift acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, making it an ideal choice for those who seek versatility in their electric vehicle.

Performance Model: Unleashing the Beast

For the thrill-seekers, the Performance model stands at the top of the line-up. With a blistering 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a range of 303 miles, this variant is priced at £54,990. This version is not just about speed; it also features upgraded brakes and a lowered suspension for an improved driving experience.

Taking Advantage of EV Incentives

One of the significant benefits of purchasing a Tesla Model 3 in the UK is the availability of various incentives. Most notably, all versions qualify for the £7,500 EV tax credit. This incentive makes the already attractive Tesla prices even more competitive, particularly when considering the long-term savings on fuel and maintenance.

Charging Infrastructure: Convenient for UK Drivers

A critical consideration for any electric vehicle buyer is the charging infrastructure. Tesla excels in this area with its extensive Supercharger network across the UK. Whether you’re embarking on a long journey or just need a quick top-up, Tesla’s charging stations are conveniently located to ensure a hassle-free experience.

Conclusion: Making the Right Choice

With four distinct versions to choose from, the Tesla Model 3 lineup offers something for everyone. From the cost-efficient RWD model to the high-performance beast, each version provides a unique blend of range, speed, and price. Consider your driving habits and budget to make the best decision, and leverage the EV incentives available to maximise your investment.

