Bugatti Home opens its first boutique in Dubai: A new era of luxury living begins

The iconic brand Bugatti, renowned for its legendary hyper sports cars, has now ventured into the realm of luxury interiors with the opening of the world’s first Bugatti Home boutique at The Dubai Mall Zabeel. The exquisite store, brought to the UAE by the renowned Luxury Living Group and exclusive retailer The Mattress Store, showcases a curated collection embodying over a century of the brand’s heritage.

A Fusion of Elegance and Innovation

The new space is designed with a bright and contemporary aesthetic, reflecting the elegance and precision synonymous with Bugatti. Following its recent showcase at Salone del Mobile in Milan, the launch serves as an evolution in Bugatti Home’s design philosophy and retail strategy, underlining its dedication to perfection and attention to detail.

The Strategic Choice of Dubai

Dubai is pivotal for Bugatti’s expansion due to its booming real estate market and deep appreciation for luxurious lifestyles. The city’s daring architectural landscape complements Bugatti’s venture into home decor. As highlighted by Wiebke Ståhl, Managing Director at Bugatti International, the opening in Dubai aligns with the brand’s ambitious Bugatti Residences project, marking a significant step in offering Bugatti’s unparalleled design worldwide.

Reinterpreting Legacy Through Design

Bugatti Home reinterprets the values of Ettore Bugatti in furniture, presenting three exclusive collections united for the first time since their inception in 2016. The boutique offers the quintessence of Bugatti’s way of life, emphasizing pure design and exceptional craftsmanship.

2024 Collection Highlights

The 2024 collection showcases timeless refinement with a blend of natural and technology-enhanced materials. European oak, glass, metal, and metallic lacquer offer distinctive contrasts, while luxurious fabrics like cashmere, wool, silk, and leather elevate the indulgence. Standout pieces include the TYPE_3 armchair, a nod to 1970s charm with modern comfort, and the TYPE_3 ottoman. The hand-tufted rugs complete the ensemble, celebrating Bugatti’s iconic artistry.

Iconic Previous Collections

In addition to the new collection, standout items from previous collections are also on display. The limited edition Cobra Chair, produced in only 110 units for Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, and the Noire armchair offer a historical depth to the collection. Other prominent pieces include the Chiron chaise longue, known for its aerodynamic design, and the Le Mans sofa, characterized by a sleek line at its base. The Ettore Grand Bureau desk reinterprets the classic desk with carbon structure innovation.

A Milestone in Bugatti’s Journey

The opening of the Bugatti Home boutique in Dubai signifies more than just a new store—it is a testament to Bugatti’s commitment to luxury living beyond its automotive roots. It strengthens the brand’s global positioning and dedication to providing unrivalled experiences.