Drag Race Showdown: BMW M3 CS, Tesla Model 3 Performance, and Mercedes AMG C63 Hybrid Face Off

In a thrilling display of performance and engineering, Hagerty in collaboration with @JasonCammisa recently set up an exhilarating drag race featuring three formidable contenders: the BMW M3 CS, the Tesla Model 3 Performance, and the Mercedes AMG C63 Hybrid. This real-world scenario aimed to settle enthusiasts’ debates by comparing these vehicles under identical conditions, albeit without the launch control for the internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to simulate everyday driving conditions.

The Line-Up: A Closer Look at the Competitors

The competing vehicles, each representing a pinnacle of their respective segments, bring something unique to the table. The BMW M3 CS is revered for its robust build and exceptional track performance. On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 Performance offers cutting-edge electric technology and impressive acceleration, all at a notably lower price point. Finally, the Mercedes AMG C63 Hybrid merges traditional power with modern electrification.

Real-World Scenario Testing: The Method

The drag race elimination aimed to reflect everyday driving conditions as accurately as possible. The ICE cars—the BMW M3 CS and the Mercedes AMG C63 Hybrid—did not activate launch control, offering a fair comparison against the Tesla Model 3 Performance, known for its instantaneous torque.

In the initial rounds without launch control, the Tesla Model 3 Performance demonstrated its prowess, quickly pulling ahead of its more expensive rivals. This

electric vehicle (EV)

is not only 50% cheaper than the BMW M3 CS and 30% cheaper than the Mercedes AMG C63 Hybrid, but also offers considerable savings before factoring in the $7,500 tax credit available in certain regions.

Activating Launch Control: ICE Cars Strike Back

The second phase of the test introduced launch control for the ICE vehicles. This feature is designed to optimize acceleration from a standstill, offering a burst of power that can significantly impact the results of a quarter-mile run. With launch control activated, the BMW M3 CS managed to edge out the Tesla Model 3 Performance by a car length, demonstrating the continued relevance and strength of traditional combustion engines when given their best shot.

Luxury Vs. Affordability: Which Wins?

The test essentially boils down to a showdown between luxury and affordability. The BMW M3 CS and Mercedes AMG C63 Hybrid offer high-performance engines, plush interiors, and a brand legacy that commands premium pricing. On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 Performance emerges as a value champion, offering spectacular performance and cutting-edge technology at a fraction of the cost. The comparison showcases how far electric vehicles have come, providing a legitimate challenge to high-performance ICE cars even under optimal conditions for the latter.

What This Means for Consumers

For consumers, the implications are significant. The results of this drag race affirm that electric vehicles can compete head-to-head with traditional high-performance cars, offering not just economic benefits but also exhilarating performance. Tesla’s achievement in creating an “affordable monster” is nothing short of a milestone in automotive history. As the landscape continues to evolve, buyers can look forward to increasingly compelling electric options that do not compromise on thrill or capability.

The Road Ahead

With continued advancements in battery technology and a growing focus on sustainable mobility, the competition between EVs and ICE cars is bound to intensify. As demonstrated by this recent drag race, the lines between these two worlds are blurring, making it a fascinating time for car enthusiasts and consumers alike. Watch this space for more thrilling evaluations and real-world tests that push the boundaries of automotive innovation.