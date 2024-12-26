Elon Musk Wishes You a Merry Christmas!

It’s official: Elon Musk has added a new title to his resume—Santa Claus Extraordinaire! Forget about sleighs, reindeer, and the North Pole because this year, Christmas is going electric, futuristic, and a little bit eccentric.

Dressed in a red velvet suit with boots that scream “Mars Explorer Chic,” Musk is here to remind us that even Santa needs an upgrade. With a sparkling Christmas tree adorned with golden garlands and ornaments that probably double as SpaceX prototypes, Elon’s festive pose is as commanding as a CEO at a board meeting—except this time, he’s delivering joy instead of stock market shocks.

We can only imagine the scene behind the photo: elves replaced with Tesla bots, presents packed in the trunk of a Cybertruck, and a reindeer named Starlink guiding his way with satellite precision. Instead of cookies and milk, you better leave a lithium-ion battery under the tree this year.

“Have yourself an electrifying Christmas!” Musk might say, with a twinkle in his eye and a neural-link-worthy grin. Whether he’s solving world energy crises or handing out presents, one thing’s for sure: Santa has never been this futuristic.