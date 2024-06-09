Hidden Changes in Tesla Software Update 2024.20.1

Tesla software update 2024.20.1, recently revealed by @greentheonly on social media, introduces several new features and changes to the Tesla vehicle ecosystem. This update brings significant improvements and some removals, marking a significant step in the evolution of the Tesla user experience.

🎯 Travel Planner Review

Update 2024.20.1 includes a complete overhaul of the Journey Planner, now renamed “Journey”. This enhanced functionality allows drivers to plan their journeys more efficiently with optimal optimization of charging stops. This proves crucial for long journeys where careful planning is required to manage the vehicle’s range. The trip planner takes into account various factors such as road conditions, real-time traffic and energy consumption to provide the best options for drivers.

❌ Removal of MAME and Atari Games

Another notable change is the removal of MAME and Atari games from the in-car entertainment system. These classic games had brought a nostalgic touch to drivers and passengers, but Tesla now seems to be focusing on more practical and contemporary features.

🎤 New “Recording Studio” Feature in Caraoke

Caraoke fans will be delighted to learn of the introduction of the new “Recording Studio” feature. This feature allows users to record their singing performances and apply various special effects to personalize their experience. This adds a fun and interactive dimension to the on-board entertainment experience, transforming each journey into an opportunity to create and share unique musical memories.

🚛 Display of Expected Range with Trailer

For Tesla drivers who use a trailer, update 2024.20.1 now includes displaying the expected range with a trailer attached. This feature helps better plan trips by providing accurate estimates of remaining range, taking into account additional load. This precision is essential to avoid inconvenience on long distance journeys.

🌐 Support for the New Google Places API

With this update, Tesla also introduces support for the new Google Places API. The Google Places API allows apps to access a large database of geographic locations. This includes detailed information on points of interest, restaurants, hotels, charging stations and much more. By integrating this API, Tesla offers an enriched user experience, allowing drivers to easily find relevant places and services throughout their journeys.

📊 Tracking “Typical Consumption per Mile”

Finally, update 2024.20.1 introduces tracking of “Typical Consumption per Mile” for different road segments, whether traveled with or without a trailer. This monitoring allows drivers to better understand and optimize their energy use. They can thus adjust their driving style and habits to maximize the efficiency and autonomy of their vehicle.

In conclusion, Tesla software update 2024.20.1 brings a series of new features and significant improvements that enrich the driving experience. Although some features have been removed, the additions seem to directly respond to user needs and expectations, providing a more intuitive, entertaining and convenient experience.