HYTING Announces Flusys as First Customer for Revolutionary Hydrogen Heating System

On 11th September 2024, HYTING, a pioneering start-up specializing in hydrogen heating technology, announced a significant milestone with the acquisition of its first customer, Flusys GmbH. This collaboration not only marks a pivotal event in HYTING’s strategic growth but also showcases hydrogen as a clean and sustainable contender in replacing natural gas for heating commercial and residential buildings.

Flusys Embraces Innovation in Hydrogen Heating

The installation and commissioning of HYTING’s advanced 10-kW catalytic hydrogen heating system will take place in early 2025 at the newly constructed precision pump manufacturing facility of Flusys in Offenbach, Hessen. The expansive 1,000-cubic metre production facility will be heated using hydrogen sourced from a nearby supplier.

Flusys, an industry expert in fluid system technology, has been a strong proponent of hydrogen technologies. With a steadfast belief in hydrogen’s potential, Flusys has positioned itself as an early adopter of cutting-edge, energy-efficient, and sustainable heating solutions.

Leading the Way in Decarbonizing Heating Solutions

The founder and CEO of HYTING, Tim Hannig, expressed his excitement: “We believe that hydrogen will play a crucial role in decarbonizing the heating sector. By radically simplifying the use of hydrogen’s thermal energy, we have developed a groundbreaking hydrogen heating technology that is simple, safe, efficient, and clean. We are thrilled that Flusys has chosen us and look forward to the commissioning of our technology in Offenbach.”

Carsten Neutzer, Managing Partner of Flusys GmbH, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to be a flagship customer for HYTING. The technology immediately fascinated and impressed us. We hope to drive the adoption of this new CO2-free technology forward.”

Safe, Efficient, and Clean: The Core of HYTING’s Technology

HYTING’s innovative concept offers a simple, safe, efficient, and clean method of generating heat directly from hydrogen, without combustion. The start-up has developed a patent-pending warm-air heating system that utilizes a unique catalytic process to convert hydrogen and air oxygen into heat, producing only water as a byproduct. Importantly, it operates without creating CO2, NOx, or particulate matter emissions. Additionally, the system avoids the use of flammable concentrations of hydrogen at any stage.

Combining robustness and cost-efficiency with innovation, HYTING’s technology leverages many proven components from the heating and automotive industries. The system is modular and highly scalable, with power levels ranging from 10 to 300 kW, making it configurable for various heating applications. These include industrial, commercial, and residential buildings, both new construction and retrofits, as well as agricultural greenhouses, mobile heating devices, and heating systems for commercial vehicles.

The global challenge of decarbonizing heat supply is one that must be tackled urgently if the ambitious goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 is to be achieved.