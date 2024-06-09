Hello to everyone outside the United States who was unable to vote! You now have a last minute solution, but you need to act NOW.

🚨🇬🇧🇪🇺🇦🇺🗺️ To everyone outside of the US who could not vote, there is a last minute solution, but you need to act NOW. Listen here, instructions below. Please share this to everyone.#VotedTesla24 pic.twitter.com/65lplXIeT4 — Ale𝕏andra Merz (@TeslaBoomerMama) June 5, 2024

Instructions for Voting Abroad

If you are currently abroad and wish to participate in voting, follow these instructions strictly. Your voice is important and this process is in place to ensure that all voices, regardless of geographic location, are heard.

Step 1: Check your Eligibility

Before you can vote, you must first check if you are eligible. Make sure you have the necessary documents and are registered to vote. More details can be found on the official expat voting website.

Step 2: Access the Voting Site

Use the link shared in the tweet: https://t.co/65lplXIeT4. This link will redirect you to the official platform where you can complete your voting process. Make sure the connection is secure to protect your personal information.

Step 3: Fill out your Bulletin

Once you are on the platform, follow the instructions to fill out your ballot. Make sure you understand each step and check several times before submitting. This is crucial to avoid any errors that could invalidate your vote.

Step 4: Confirm Your Submission

After submitting your ballot, you should receive a confirmation. Keep this confirmation as proof of your participation in the vote. It could be useful in the event of a dispute or subsequent audit.

Why It’s Important

Voting is one of the pillars of democracy. Even if you’re abroad, your voice matters as much as anyone else’s. This movement is crucial in the upcoming elections and every vote can make a significant difference.

Elections and Their Global Impact

American elections often have global implications. Policies and decisions made in Washington can affect not only the United States but countries around the world. Participating in voting, even from outside US borders, is a way to take part in these global decisions.

Share these instructions with as many people as possible to ensure no one misses this crucial opportunity. The hashtag to use for this campaign is #VotedTesla24.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the procedure safe?

A: Yes, online voting platforms are designed with strict security measures to protect your personal information and your voting choice.

Q: What should I do if I encounter technical problems?

A: If you encounter any problems, contact technical support immediately through the channels provided on the voting platform.

Q: Can I check that my vote was counted?

A: Yes, the confirmation you receive after submitting your vote serves as proof that your vote was counted.

Finally, it is crucial to act immediately. Don’t miss this last chance to make your voice heard. Your vote counts. #VotedTesla24