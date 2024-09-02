Mammoet and Samyang Marine Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel South Korea’s Offshore Wind Industry

In a significant development aimed at bolstering South Korea’s offshore wind industry, Mammoet and Samyang Marine Group have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration seeks to provide comprehensive heavy lifting and transport solutions specifically tailored for the offshore wind sector.

Strategic Objectives and Scope

The primary objective of this partnership is to establish Offshore Service Port (OSP) facilities in Busan and Masan. These facilities will cater not only to South Korean projects but also extend their services to the broader Asia-Pacific region. The comprehensive terminal management services will include handling, staging, marshaling, and stevedoring, coupled with heavy lifting and installation capabilities.

Recognizing the urgent need for specialized logistics and infrastructure, the partnership aims to fulfill the demands of South Korea’s rapidly growing offshore wind sector. Mammoet, with its vast experience in globally high-profile projects such as Hywind Tampen, Seagreen, The Greater Changhua, and Wind-float Atlantic, brings a transferable skillset that promises significant value to the region.

Addressing Market Needs

The initiative underscores the necessity for an advanced offshore wind supply chain to meet the ambitious targets outlined in South Korea’s Renewable Energy 3020 implementation plan. The plan aims for 14.3GW of offshore wind energy by 2030. Thus, the readiness of the supply chain—ensuring timely delivery of components and services essential for offshore wind farm construction—is crucial.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. S.C. Roe, Chairman of Samyang Marine Group, stated, “South Korea’s offshore wind sector holds immense potential, and our partnership with Mammoet brings together local and international expertise to provide comprehensive solutions for the industry. Together, we will deliver world-class services to support the construction and operation of offshore wind farms, driving the sector’s growth.”

Combining Strengths

Jack van den Brink, Managing Director of Mammoet Projects AMEA, echoed these sentiments, adding, “We’re excited to collaborate with Samyang Marine Group to address the critical challenges in South Korea’s offshore wind market. With a strong track record of successful projects in Korea, including S-Oil’s Onsan refinery, the jacking of a 42,780t Arkutun Dagi topside at Okpo Shipyard in Geoje, and our recent jacking scope for Hailong Offshore Wind Farm project, this partnership is all about leveraging our combined strengths to create value and foster the growth of renewable energy in the region.

A Bright Future for South Korea’s Offshore Wind Sector

The partnership between Mammoet and Samyang Marine Group is not just a business agreement; it is a strategic move poised to accelerate South Korea’s offshore wind industry growth. By combining their expertise and experience, these two industry giants aim to provide the logistical and infrastructural support necessary for South Korea to meet its ambitious renewable energy targets.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in addressing the supply chain challenges that hinder the rapid deployment of offshore wind farms. It promises to streamline processes, reduce bottlenecks, and ultimately, contribute to the global push towards a sustainable and renewable energy future.

As South Korea continues to pursue its Renewable Energy 3020 targets, the Mammoet-Samyang Marine Group partnership stands as a beacon of what innovative collaboration can achieve in the realm of renewable energy. The road ahead is promising, with both companies poised to play a pivotal role in the transformation of South Korea’s energy landscape.