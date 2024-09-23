Movin’On Conference Calls for Collective Action to Decarbonise Europe’s Transport Sector

The international ecosystem Movin’On has recently called on Europe to intensify collective action to accelerate the decarbonisation of transport. This call to action comes with six concrete proposals aimed at fostering robust discussions during the European Mobility Week and leading up to the International Sustainable Mobility Summit on November 7 in Brussels.

Urgent Need for Decarbonisation

Currently, Europe faces an inconsistent trend in greenhouse gas emissions. While emissions have decreased in numerous sectors, the transport sector stands out as the only one where emissions have not dropped. As emphasized by the open letter from Movin’On, titled “Call for Collective Action to Achieve Transport Decarbonisation in Europe,” achieving the European Parliament’s 2021 climate law target to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 requires a unified, coordinated effort.

Six Strategic Proposals

In their mission to decarbonise European transport, Movin’On has identified six key proposals:

Accelerate Energy Transition and Infrastructure Development: Increase investment in green energy and build necessary infrastructure to support electric and alternative fuel vehicles.

Increase investment in green energy and build necessary infrastructure to support electric and alternative fuel vehicles. Create Regulatory Space for Intermediate-Sized Electric Vehicles: Develop regulations that boost the availability and adoption of mid-sized electric vehicles.

Develop regulations that boost the availability and adoption of mid-sized electric vehicles. Promote Automated Shuttles in Rural and Peri-urban Areas: Encourage the deployment of automated shuttles to enhance mobility outside urban centres.

Encourage the deployment of automated shuttles to enhance mobility outside urban centres. Boost Intermodality and Green Corridors: Enhance connections between different modes of transport and expand green corridors across Europe.

Enhance connections between different modes of transport and expand green corridors across Europe. Build a Skilled Workforce: Establish a European framework to train and retain a workforce capable of driving sustainable mobility.

Establish a European framework to train and retain a workforce capable of driving sustainable mobility. Harmonise Recycling Regulations: Standardise recycling laws across Europe to facilitate cross-border waste recycling.

Mobilising Businesses for Change

Nearly thirty companies have endorsed Movin’On’s call, underlining the significance of a collective approach. Florent Menegaux, the President of Groupe Michelin and Movin’On, stated, “It’s together that we can turn towards a decarbonised future. Europe has a historic opportunity to position itself as the world leader in sustainable mobility.”

Summit to Drive Collaborative Solutions

The upcoming Movin’On Summit in Brussels on November 7, 2024, aims to be a pivotal event for presenting and debating these proposals. Activating these ideas as soon as possible is critical, not just for environmental reasons but for their potential social benefits. Decarbonising transport can reduce inequality and improve access to employment, healthcare, education, and recreation.

Sébastien Spangenberger, General Director of Movin’On, emphasized, “This summit, under the banner of innovation and cooperation, aims not to confine participants to the immediate present but to project them into the reality we could all share by 2035 thanks to the actions and decisions made today. We sincerely hope this event acts as the catalyst for this essential transformation.”

The Bigger Picture

In conclusion, Movin’On’s call to action and upcoming summit serves as a reminder of the importance of collective effort in the battle against climate change. As Europe stands at a crossroads, the decisions made now will have lasting impacts. Addressing the transport sector’s carbon emissions is not just an environmental necessity but a social imperative that can reshape society for the better.

By pushing forward with these six proposals, Europe can set the stage for a greener, more inclusive future. The Movin’On Summit may very well be the ignition key to this journey.