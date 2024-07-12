New Model 3 Long Range RWD, so what ?

Excitement is abuzz across social media as Tesla unveils the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) in the United States and Puerto Rico. The latest addition to the Model 3 line-up is creating waves for several compelling reasons.

Enhanced Range and Performance

The Long Range RWD Model 3 now boasts an impressive 363 miles of range on a single charge, a 22-mile increase over the previous Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variant. This 6.5% boost is significant, especially for those who frequently engage in long commutes or road trips.

While the vehicle’s acceleration from 0 to 60 mph has slowed down slightly to 4.9 seconds, a 0.7-second increase, its maximum speed remains the same at 125 mph.

A Price to Beat

One of the most enticing aspects of this new variant is its price. At $42,490, it is $5,000 cheaper than its AWD counterpart. This 10.5% reduction makes it the most affordable Tesla available on the market. Moreover, it qualifies for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit in the U.S., making it an even more appealing option for budget-conscious consumers.

Availability Concerns

Despite its attractive features and price, Tesla has not provided an estimated delivery date for the Model 3 Long Range RWD. This uncertainty may cause some hesitation among potential buyers who are eager to get their hands on this new model.

Tax Credit Nuances

Interestingly, while the RWD version is indeed cheaper, it does not qualify for the federal EV tax credit, unlike the Long Range RWD. This discrepancy adds an additional layer of considerations for potential buyers.

Implications for the UK Market

While this launch primarily targets the US and Puerto Rican markets, it holds significant implications for the UK as well. The increased range and reduced cost are factors that appeal universally. As the UK continues to push towards sustainable transportation, a more affordable long-range EV option from a market leader like Tesla could accelerate adoption rates.

Moreover, the UK government offers its own array of incentives for EV buyers, which could further reduce the effective cost of this already attractively priced model. It remains to be seen, however, when Tesla will make this variant available across the pond, and whether it will come with similar incentives.

Conclusion

The introduction of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD marks a significant step in making electric vehicles more accessible to a broader audience. With its impressive range, attractive pricing, and the added benefit of federal tax credits (in the U.S.), this variant is likely to attract a new segment of buyers looking for an affordable but high-performing EV.

Follow the link to the original announcement: Image 1 | Image 2