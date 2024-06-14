Optimus’ Crucial Announcements at Tesla’s 2024 Shareholders’ Meeting

Tesla recently held its shareholders meeting for the year 2024, where several major and exciting announcements regarding the humanoid robot Optimus have been done. The figures discussed and the promises made point to a revolutionary future in the field of industrial automation. In this article, we will dissect these announcements and understand the associated technical and financial terms.

A Controlled Production Cost

According to Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, the Optimus robot could be produced on a large scale for around 10,000 dollars per unit. This cost estimate highlights Tesla’s control of production costs. Producing such a sophisticated product at a relatively low cost could not only make these robots accessible but also allow Tesla to quickly penetrate the market.

Selling price

Another crucial point mentioned is that the Optimus could sell for around $20,000. This price is strategically competitive, especially when considering the functionalities and potential impact of such robots in various industrial sectors. Doubling the sales price compared to the production cost guarantees a significant profit margin, given that all other aspects remain constant.

Production From Scratch

It is also interesting to note that the Optimus had to be designed from scratch at Tesla. This means that no key components have been outsourced, demonstrating rigorous technological innovation on Tesla’s part. Internal design allows processes to be better monitored and adjusted to optimize the final product.

Supply Chain Autonomy

Elon Musk highlighted the absence of supply chain traditional for the production of Optimus. Each part is manufactured in-house at Tesla. This approach not only reduces costs but also risks related to potential supply chain disruptions. Additionally, it provides greater flexibility and better quality control, which is essential for high-tech products.

Deployment in Tesla Factories

Particularly exciting news is that more than 1,000 or even a few thousand Optimus units are expected to be operating in Tesla factories as early as next year. Another notable point is that these robots could take on a wide range of tasks, thereby increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs. Such mass implementations in Tesla’s own facilities will also serve as practical test beds for refining and perfecting these robots before their wide market release.

Market Growth Potential

The most dramatic long-term impact envisioned concerns Tesla’s market capitalization. Musk suggested that widespread adoption of Optimus robots could potentially lead to a market cap situation of 25 trillion dollars. To put this into perspective, this would put Tesla far ahead of all current companies in terms of global market value.

In conclusion, the announcements made at Tesla’s shareholder meeting highlight the company’s relentless commitment to innovation and expanding its horizons. The development of Optimus is a testament to this vision, and it will be fascinating to see how these robots will transform not only Tesla, but the industry as a whole.