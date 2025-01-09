Sticker Mule Partners with Tesla Mag and Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley for Exclusive Custom Merch

We previously reported back in September that Sticker Mule, the Internet’s favorite custom printing company, ran an exclusive giveaway featuring orange-wrapped cyberbeasts. Kicking off the new year, Sticker Mule reached out to Tesla Mag to announce a new partnership with the Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley, launching an exclusive custom merchandise collection designed to amplify the club’s mission. The collaboration aims to inspire Tesla enthusiasts and support the club’s mission of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable transportation.

The custom collection features unique designs that reflect the passion and innovation synonymous with Tesla and its community. Available as stickers, t-shirts, and more, the collection is created and distributed using Sticker Mule’s cutting-edge Stores platform. This innovative solution allows organizations to design, produce, and sell custom printed items without upfront costs, inventory risk, or fulfillment challenges. After learning about Stores, we here at Tesla Mag decided to launch our own store, which you can visit here.

Empowering Tesla Enthusiasts and Advocates

The Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley is an officially recognized Tesla club that has long been dedicated to helping Tesla owners maximize their experience, while also fostering awareness about the benefits of EVs and sustainable energy. With this new merchandise line, members and fans can proudly showcase their enthusiasm while furthering the club’s educational and advocacy efforts.

This partnership highlights the power of combining Sticker Mule’s innovative platform with the passion of dedicated communities like the Tesla Owners Club. By leveraging this technology, the collection not only provides high-quality merch for fans but also reinforces the shared commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Get Your Tesla-Inspired Merch

The exclusive merchandise collection is available now on Sticker Mule’s Stores platform. Whether you’re a proud Tesla owner or an EV advocate, these designs are a must-have for showing your support for the sustainable transportation movement.

Visit Sticker Mule’s Stores platform today to explore the collection and join the mission to drive the world toward a greener future.