Tesla Enhances Front Trunk Accessibility with New Hands-Free Feature

Tesla has once again set the benchmark in the electric vehicle (EV) industry with its latest software update, version 2024.32.3. This upgrade brings a significant improvement that promises to make life easier for Tesla owners: hands-free access to the front trunk, commonly referred to as the frunk.

Hands-Free Frunk Access: A Game-Changer for Convenience

NEWS: Tesla has introduced a new "Hands Free Frunk" feature for certain models. "Open your frunk even when your hands are full. Stand still in front of your frunk with Phone Key unobstructed, listen for the chimes, and the frunk opens on its own." pic.twitter.com/8R9Ih4trrB — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 7, 2024

The new hands-free feature is designed to offer unparalleled convenience, particularly for those frequently juggling groceries, luggage, or other items. With this latest enhancement, Tesla owners can now open the frunk without using their hands. This feature is particularly useful in everyday scenarios where drivers find their hands occupied.

To activate this feature, simply stand in front of the frunk with your Phone Key unobstructed. Auditory chimes will signal the activation, and the frunk will open automatically. This intuitive functionality ensures that you won’t have to place your items on the ground before loading them into the frunk. The update is available on the latest versions of the Model 3, Model S, and Model X, including the newly introduced Model 3