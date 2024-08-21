Tesla Introduces ‘Drive Anywhere Package’ for Model S/X with Versatile Options

Tesla has made headlines again by renaming its popular 3-year bundle for the Model S/X as the ‘Drive Anywhere Package’. This new package offers a range of benefits aimed at enhancing the ownership experience of Tesla vehicles, available at various price points for different needs and budgets.

New Package, New Possibilities

In a move that aligns with its innovative spirit, Tesla has revamped its offering to make it more appealing to potential buyers. The ‘Drive Anywhere Package’ is designed to provide significant savings and enhanced capabilities for Tesla drivers.

The package is available as a standalone for £5,000 and includes the following features:

3 years of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Capabilities (Supervised)

3 years of Unlimited Free Supercharging

3 years of Premium Connectivity

These features ensure a seamless and high-tech driving experience, with the FSD capabilities allowing for partially automated driving, supervised by the driver.

Upgraded Options

For those who are looking to make a long-term investment, Tesla offers upgraded packages that provide lifetime benefits:

Lifetime FSD (Supervised) for £8,000.

for £8,000. For £10,000, Lifetime FSD (Supervised), 3 years of Unlimited Free Supercharging, and 3 years of Premium Connectivity.

These packages are designed for drivers who plan to own and utilise their Tesla for many years to come, ensuring ongoing access to the latest in Tesla’s autonomous driving and connectivity features.

Cost-Effective Solutions

One unique aspect of the ‘Drive Anywhere Package’ is the option to add this bundle to an existing lifetime FSD package at a reduced cost of £2,000. This flexible approach allows current Tesla owners to upgrade their vehicles without breaking the bank.

Such innovations highlight Tesla’s commitment to providing versatile and cost-effective solutions for its customers, ensuring that cutting-edge technology is accessible to a broader audience.

Summary

Tesla’s introduction of the ‘Drive Anywhere Package’ marks another milestone in its mission to revolutionise the automotive industry. By offering varied and affordable options, Tesla continues to lead the way in making advanced driving technologies available to consumers. Whether you are looking for a short-term upgrade or a lifetime investment, there is a package that fits your needs and budget.

As electric vehicles become more commonplace on UK roads, packages like these not only offer significant value but also make the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable mode of transport all the more appealing.

Stay tuned for more updates as Tesla continues to innovate and enhance the driving experience for its customers worldwide.