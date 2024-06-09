Tesla’s FSD v12.4.1 will not be widely deployed: What’s new?

Recently, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, confirmed through his social media channels that version 12.4.1 of the FSD (Full Self-Driving), also known as supervised fully autonomous driving, will not be widely deployed. This decision clearly indicates that this version still requires several adjustments and corrections before it can be made available to all users.

Why was FSD 12.4.1 delayed?

It appears that FSD version 12.4.1 is still in testing and has encountered some technical issues that need to be resolved. Tesla’s main objective is to ensure the safest and most reliable autonomous driving experience possible for its users. Therefore, it is essential that each version passes all verification and validation stages before being deployed on a large scale.

As of today, Elon Musk has mentioned that version 12.3.6 remains the standard and that an update to versions 12.4.2 or 12.4.3 could be considered as the next potential candidate to replace the current version. These versions are currently under development and undergoing rigorous testing phases.

What is FSD (Full Self-Driving)?

The term FSD refers to Full Self-Driving, which means fully autonomous driving. This system developed by Tesla aims to allow a vehicle to move autonomously without human intervention in most situations. However, even with FSD, human supervision is often required to ensure security. The system uses an array of sensors, cameras and artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze the environment and make driving decisions in real time.

The challenges of FSD

Although FSD technology represents a major advancement in the automotive field, it is not without its challenges. The main obstacles include:

Reliability: Ensuring the system performs optimally in all driving conditions, including harsh weather conditions and complex urban environments.

Ensuring the system performs optimally in all driving conditions, including harsh weather conditions and complex urban environments. Security : Ensuring that the vehicle reacts correctly to unforeseen situations, such as careless pedestrians or other drivers making mistakes.

Ensuring that the vehicle reacts correctly to unforeseen situations, such as careless pedestrians or other drivers making mistakes. The legislation : Each country has its own regulations regarding the use of autonomous vehicles, making it difficult to implement a one-size-fits-all solution.

The potential benefits of future updates

If versions 12.4.2 or 12.4.3 are successfully released, they could bring several improvements over previous versions:

Improved accuracy: More sophisticated algorithms that can reduce recognition and reaction errors.

More sophisticated algorithms that can reduce recognition and reaction errors. Better management of complex situations: Increased ability to handle varied driving environments and unexpected situations.

Increased ability to handle varied driving environments and unexpected situations. Enriched user experience: Additional features and a more intuitive user interface.

Conclusion

Elon Musk’s confirmation that FSD version 12.4.1 will not be widely rolled out highlights the importance Tesla places on the safety and reliability of its autonomous driving system. Users can expect upcoming releases, such as 12.4.2 or 12.4.3, to include significant improvements, making the future of autonomous driving even brighter.