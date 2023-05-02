Véhicule électrique

SpaceX Files for License to Build New Gateway Stations for Starlink

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Featured Image Source: Vernon, Utah Starlink Gateway / diadumenianus via Reddit
Sommaire

SpaceX files an application for a full license to build new gateway stations for Starlink in the US. The construction of gateways throughout the country will help accelerate the deployment of high-speed internet.

SpaceX is applying to build new gateways in the US

Last week, SpaceX filed for a full license with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to expand the ground-based infrastructure supporting the satellite internet system, PCMag reported. The company is aiming to build new “Ka band” gateway stations. They will be capable of transmitting broadband data to the first- and second-generation Starlink satellites.

Tesla is already licensed to install more than 60 ground gateway stations in the US

SpaceX already holds a license to « operate over 60 gateway earth stations » in the US. Previously, the company applied for FCC approval to operate gateway stations through separate applications. The company refers to a request for “greater flexibility to deploy earth stations where and as needed.” Demand for Starlink’s services continues to grow, requiring the company to continually request licenses from the FCC to install gateways, putting additional strain on the agency.

“This will both help to speed broadband deployment throughout the United States by enabling SpaceX Services to deploy gateways quickly to meet rising demand and add capacity and connectivity as needs arise, and also relieve the burden on the commission of processing SpaceX Services’ earth station applications,” the company wrote.

Some characteristics of gateway stations are disclosed

The application also discloses some of the characteristics of the proposed gateway stations, as well as the principles of their operation. According to the description, each earth station will utilize up to 40 identical 1.85-meter antennas. “Consistent with SpaceX’s space station authorizations, earth stations will simultaneously communicate with up to eight Gen1 satellites and up to thirty-two Gen2 satellites,” SpaceX added.

SpaceX is asking the FCC to approve the license as soon as possible

SpaceX has asked the FCC to approve the license as soon as possible. The second-generation Starlink network promises to improve speeds and address congestion issues that can hamper satellite internet for many US users. At the moment, the company has already started launching second-generation Starlink satellites. SpaceX also plans to launch more of them at high frequency once the company can safely launch its Starship into orbit.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Véhicule électrique

Starship Is Ready to Relaunch Soon, 4-5 Launches Planned in 2023

0
SpaceX Starship is ready to restart in 6-8 weeks, says Elon Musk. The company expects to spend about $2 billion this year to develop...
Véhicule électrique

Model 3 vs Model S: Une découverte surprenante dans la fonctionnalité des tableaux de bord

2
Ces dernières années, Tesla a bouleversé le monde automobile avec ses véhicules électriques innovants. Cependant, certaines personnes se sont montrées très critiques quant aux...
Véhicule électrique

Voiture électrique : Le leasing à 100 euros au point mort ?

0
Source: La tribune La voiture électrique suscite un intérêt croissant pour son potentiel à réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et améliorer...
Innovations

Elon Musk Aims to Make Twitter a Trusted Source of Uncensored Information

0
Elon Musk is committed to making Twitter a credible source for uncensored information. Since he considers the platform to be "somewhat of the digital...
Actu mobilité électrique

Global EV Sales to Grow by 35% in 2023, Study Shows

0
Global sales of electric vehicles will grow by more than 35% in 2023, a study shows. By 2030, the US is expected to increase...
Article précédent
Est-il encore possible d’acheter en gagnant 3000 € par mois nets?
Logo Tesla Mag
Tesla
Elon Musk
Actualité Energie
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.