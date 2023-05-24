Véhicule électrique

SpaceX Starlink Now Offers In-Motion Connectivity Around the Globe

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: SpaceX
Sommaire

SpaceX Starlink now offers in motion connectivity around the globe. This will become critical for those who need to access the internet on the go, such as rescue teams.

Starlink has proposed new plans, Starlink Mobility, which will become very popular, especially among first responders. The company will provide high-speed global internet, up to 220 Mbps download, for critical in-motion applications. Customers will be required to purchase special equipment costing $2,500. The cost of using the service is starting at $250 per month. The company offers a 30-day trial with a guaranteed full refund on equipment.

In-motion connectivity around the globe

Starlink Mobility works with Starlink’s Flat High Performance hardware. With a wide field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities, Flat High Performance can connect to more satellites, allowing for consistent connectivity on the go.

The equipment is designed for permanent installation on a vehicle and is resistant to harsh conditions. The service is ideal for mobile businesses and public sector use cases, including trucking, buses, shuttles, and emergency response, as described. It is currently available for order and use in select markets.

24/7 priority

Starlink Mobility plans have the highest priority on the network. This means the connection under this plan has priority even during network congestion. High priority communication is especially important for emergency services. Starlink has already become an indispensable assistant in numerous rescue operations, and now it will become even more perfect for helping people.

Easy to get online

The Starlink kit purchased under this plan comes with all the necessary hardware for permanent installation on your vehicle. You can connect to the internet within a few minutes after installation thanks to a high-speed connection with low latency.

100% coverage

Starlink Mobility provides 100% coverage in all countries of the world where Starlink service is available. In addition, it can also be used in the ocean, as connectivity is available in the vast majority of the Earth’s oceans and seas. The new Starlink service shows a significant development in technology and is critical for consumers.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

SpaceX

SpaceX Successfully Launched 10th Crew to ISS

0
SpaceX has delivered its 10th crew to the International Space Station. Axiom Space booked a roughly week-long trip known as the Ax-2 mission. On...
Véhicule électrique

« Je ne vois pas de défaut à la Microlino », un utilisateur témoigne après un Turin-Paris

0
Depuis les débuts de l'électromobilité, les critiques ont été nombreuses. Entre les autonomies jugées insuffisantes, les temps de recharge excessifs et la rareté des...
Véhicule électrique

Un road-trip incroyable au sud de l’Espagne en Tesla Model S

0
Source : Forum Tesla-mag Un voyage électrique riche en découvertes et rencontres Peu de Tesla osent s'aventurer en Espagne, mais en 2016, Tesla a initié l'installation...
Véhicule électrique

Comment est conçue une voiture Tesla ?

3
Tesla Mag vous présente un dossier exhaustif sur les véhicules électriques, rédigé par l'expert automobile reconnu, Fabian Nouira. Basé à Toulouse, Fabian a construit...
Véhicule électrique

Il installe une centrale solaire avec batterie et devient 99 % autonome en électricité

0
Source Revolution énergétique Le contexte énergétique en Martinique La Martinique dépend fortement des énergies fossiles, avec 73 % de son électricité produite à partir de...
Article précédent
Liste des Bornes Superchargeurs Tesla en France (ouverts et fermés à la concurrence)
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.