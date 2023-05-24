SpaceX Starlink now offers in motion connectivity around the globe. This will become critical for those who need to access the internet on the go, such as rescue teams.

Starlink offers in-motion connectivity

Starlink has proposed new plans, Starlink Mobility, which will become very popular, especially among first responders. The company will provide high-speed global internet, up to 220 Mbps download, for critical in-motion applications. Customers will be required to purchase special equipment costing $2,500. The cost of using the service is starting at $250 per month. The company offers a 30-day trial with a guaranteed full refund on equipment.

In-motion connectivity around the globe

Starlink Mobility works with Starlink’s Flat High Performance hardware. With a wide field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities, Flat High Performance can connect to more satellites, allowing for consistent connectivity on the go.

The equipment is designed for permanent installation on a vehicle and is resistant to harsh conditions. The service is ideal for mobile businesses and public sector use cases, including trucking, buses, shuttles, and emergency response, as described. It is currently available for order and use in select markets.

24/7 priority

Starlink Mobility plans have the highest priority on the network. This means the connection under this plan has priority even during network congestion. High priority communication is especially important for emergency services. Starlink has already become an indispensable assistant in numerous rescue operations, and now it will become even more perfect for helping people.

Easy to get online

The Starlink kit purchased under this plan comes with all the necessary hardware for permanent installation on your vehicle. You can connect to the internet within a few minutes after installation thanks to a high-speed connection with low latency.

100% coverage

Starlink Mobility provides 100% coverage in all countries of the world where Starlink service is available. In addition, it can also be used in the ocean, as connectivity is available in the vast majority of the Earth’s oceans and seas. The new Starlink service shows a significant development in technology and is critical for consumers.