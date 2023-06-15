Tesla Giga Berlin reduces shifts as successfully increases production

Tesla Giga Berlin reduces the labor time spent on car production. This usually happens in the industry when the facility has successfully reached a high rate of production. At the same time, the factory continues to strive for the established production goal of 500,000 vehicles per year.

Tesla cuts temporary workers

Tesla has reportedly reduced the number of temporary workers at its factory in Grünheide, Germany. At the same time, production targets remain consistently high. Usually, this trend is observed in new facilities that are successfully gaining momentum to increase production. As is customary in the industry, initially, facilities use the services of temporary workers. They help increase production to design capacity and then quit.

It is worth noting that Giga Berlin still continues to use the services of a large number of temporary workers. However, the company is not as dependent on them as it used to be. « This service will continue to be in demand in the future, but to a lesser extent, » the company told Business Insider.

Tesla Giga Berlin waives extra work shifts on weekends

The American manufacturer also said that it does not have extra shifts on Saturdays. “Unscheduled additional shifts for the second quarter are not required, as we will meet our production targets without additional Saturday work,” the company said.

During the initial ramp-up of production, Giga Berlin had extra shifts on Saturday. They were used 1-2 times a month and only in some workshops. At the moment, the work in these workshops is fully established and their work in additional shifts is not needed.

Tesla ramps up production capacity to 500,000 vehicles a year

Citing an internal email, Business Insider wrote that Tesla’s factory management has announced the cancellation of extra shifts in the second quarter. In addition, instead of the usual three shifts, Giga Berlin should only have two and a half shifts. However, only a small number of temporary workers will be laid off.

Currently, the factory produces over 5,000 Model Ys per week. This means that the production capacity of Giga Berlin has reached more than 250,000 vehicles per year. The goal of Phase 1 is to produce 500,000 vehicles per year.