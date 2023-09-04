Véhicule électrique

Tesla Giga Shanghai Delivers 84,159 Vehicles in August

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Tesla Giga Shanghai
Image: Tesla
Tesla Giga Shanghai delivered 84,159 vehicles in August. This reflects an increase of 31% compared to July. Cumulative sales from January to August increased by 56% compared to the same period last year.

Tesla Giga Shanghai delivered 84,159 vehicles in August

Tesla sold 84,159 vehicles in August, according to data released today by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). This includes all vehicles manufactured by Giga Shanghai, both for the domestic market and for export. The factory has significantly improved its productivity compared to last month. Giga Shanghai delivered 30.92% more vehicles in August compared to 64,285 units in July. It is also up 9.35% from 76,965 units in the same month last year.

Giga Shanghai deliveries in 2023 are up 56% YoY

Between January and August, Tesla sold 624,983 Chinese-made vehicles. This is 56.27% more than in the same period last year. It is worth noting that last spring, the work of Giga Shanghai was disrupted by measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the summer, the factory ramped up production after the spring shutdown and upgraded production lines to increase capacity. However, Giga Shanghai also operated with some disruption this year as the company upgraded its production line to produce the upgraded Model 3.

Tesla attracts new customers in China

Tesla’s Chinese factory produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y compact SUV. It delivers cars in the Asian region, Europe, and even Canada. The factory is Tesla’s export hub. The company’s Chinese customers have advantages. They have access to attractive prices offered by the manufacturer in China.

Tesla currently offers three versions of the Model Y in China: an entry-level rear-wheel drive version; an all-wheel drive, two motor Long Range; and Performance, which also is all-wheel drive with two motors. On August 14, the company cut prices for both the Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance in China by about 4%, making them even more attractive.

On Monday, it was seen that the waiting time for the Model Y Long Range in China had been extended to six to eight weeks from the previous two to six weeks. This indicates an increase in demand.

Tesla also now offers two versions of the new, updated Model 3: an entry-level, single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model, and a dual-motor Long Range version. Currently, there is no official announcement on a Performance version, but perhaps more information will come later this year.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

