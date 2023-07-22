Tesla Megapacks to Power 2 New BESS for 100K Homes in Australia

Tesla Megapacks will power two new battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Australia. They will secure 100,000 homes and bring significant economic benefits to the entire state in which they are located.

Two new BESS to be built in Australia

Australia will soon be able to use even more renewable energy sources. Two new BESSs will be built in two New South Wales Renewable Energy Zones. These projects are in Apsley (Central-West Orana REZ) and Muswellbrook (Hunter Central Coast REZ). The batteries are expected to be operational by the end of 2025 and have a lifespan of 20 years.

Tesla Megapacks will power the BESS

The creation of such projects was previously impossible or extremely difficult. However, Tesla has created utility-scale batteries that can store large amounts of energy and then send it to the grid when needed. The Megapack has made for a wider use of renewable energy.

The new projects in Australia involve the construction and operation of the Tesla Megapacks. One battery project will have a capacity of 120 MW, while the other 150 MW. Both will be connected to the existing power grid.

BESSs bring great benefits to the state

The new projects will create 132 jobs. In addition, they will add A$280 million to the New South Wales economy. This will go hand in hand with also maintaining the reliability of the power supply and providing light throughout the state.

There are currently 27 large-scale renewable energy transmission lines and storage projects under assessment in the NSW planning system. If approved, they will provide 9 gigawatts of renewable energy and 5.5 megawatts of backup storage.

Minister for Energy, Penny Sharpe said:

« Giving these batteries the green light will play a critical role in securing reliable, renewable energy across NSW.

« The transformation of our energy system needs to occur as soon as possible.

« Batteries are not only critical to supporting our state’s transition to net zero, they will assist us to get there sooner. »

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully said:

« This cutting-edge technology will capture, store and distribute energy to help secure supply for thousands of homes and put downward pressure on electricity prices.

« The batteries will be used during peak power consumption times and provide backup during outages or extreme weather events reducing the need for costly distribution upgrades or emergency generators. »