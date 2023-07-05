Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model Y Became UK’s Best-Selling Car in June

Image: Tesla
Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in the UK in June, outperforming all competitors. Strong sales in the past month have placed the electric SUV in fourth place on the list of best-selling vehicles in 2023.

Tesla Model Y leads the UK market

Tesla’s electric SUV continues to get consumer love. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Model Y was the best-selling car of any type of powertrain in the UK in June. Last month, 5,539 units were registered, giving it first place. Following Model Y, with a slight lag, is Ford Puma with 5,453 units. In third place is the local favorite Vauxhall Corsa with 4,146 sales. Hyundai Tucson is in fourth place with 3,588 units. Closing out the top 5 is Nissan Juke with 3,256 sales.

1Tesla Model Y5,539
2Ford Puma5,453
3Vauxhall Corsa4,146
4Hyundai Tucson3,588
5Nissan Juke3,256

BEV sales in the UK continue to grow

In June, 177,266 vehicles were registered. Of these, BEVs amounted to 31,700—or a market share of 17.9%. BEV sales increased by 39.4% last month compared to 22,737 units in the same period last year. Sales of diesel vehicles continue to decline and registered a 22.3% drop compared to June last year. However, sales of petrol vehicles were up 13.5% year-over-year.

Tesla Model Y became the fourth best-selling car in the UK in the first half of the year

Strong sales in June strengthened Tesla Model Y’s position in the general automotive market. With 19,551 units, the electric SUV was the fourth best-selling vehicle in the first half of 2023. Model Y was only marginally behind Ford Puma (22,765) in first place, the Vauxhall Corsa (21,208) in second place, and the Nissan Qashqai (19,983) in third place. The small margin highlights that at this point, Tesla Model Y still has time to break into first place and become the top-selling car in the UK in 2023.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

