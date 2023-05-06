Tesla Model Y Is Switzerland’s Best-Selling Car So Far in 2023

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in Switzerland through the first four months of 2023. The electric SUV has taken the lead, emphasizing that combustion-engine vehicles are a thing of the past.

Switzerland registers an increase in sales of electric vehicles

After a positive first quarter with growth of 8 percent, the market for new passenger cars in Switzerland also strengthened in April. After the first four months of the year, 76,968 new vehicles were registered. This reflects an increase of 10.2 percent over the same period last year. Notable is the fact that vehicles powered by alternative energy sources accounted for the majority of all registrations. For the first four months of this year, their share was 54.1 percent.

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in Switzerland in 2023

According to the results of sales for the four months of 2023, Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car, regardless of powertrain type. This is a great achievement for an electric vehicle that is increasingly becoming the best-selling vehicle in various European countries. In Switzerland, 1,493 Model Ys were sold in four months. The Audi Q3 was in second place with 1,411 units—very close to Tesla, but still unable to beat the electric car. In third place was Škoda Karoq with 1,356 sales. Škoda Octavia finished fourth with 1,289 units. In fifth place was the BMW X1 with 1,195 sales.

Tesla is increasing its leadership in Europe

Tesla continues to ramp up Model Y production at its European factory in Germany. So far, Giga Berlin has already reached a production capacity of more than 5,000 units per week. A new production milestone of 6,000 Model Ys per week is expected to be reached soon. Most of the cars are supplied to the European market and this influence is already clearly felt.

In Q1 2023, Model Y became the best-selling car in Europe, regardless of powertrain type. At the moment, sales data for April are not yet available for all countries. Nevertheless, according to already available data, Model Y continues to maintain leadership in Norway, Denmark, and Switzerland. With Tesla aiming to sell as many vehicles as possible this year, it seems the electric SUV has every chance of becoming the best-selling vehicle in Europe for all 12 months of 2023.