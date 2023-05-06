Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model Y Is Switzerland’s Best-Selling Car So Far in 2023

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in Switzerland through the first four months of 2023. The electric SUV has taken the lead, emphasizing that combustion-engine vehicles are a thing of the past.

Switzerland registers an increase in sales of electric vehicles

After a positive first quarter with growth of 8 percent, the market for new passenger cars in Switzerland also strengthened in April. After the first four months of the year, 76,968 new vehicles were registered. This reflects an increase of 10.2 percent over the same period last year. Notable is the fact that vehicles powered by alternative energy sources accounted for the majority of all registrations. For the first four months of this year, their share was 54.1 percent.

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in Switzerland in 2023

According to the results of sales for the four months of 2023, Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car, regardless of powertrain type. This is a great achievement for an electric vehicle that is increasingly becoming the best-selling vehicle in various European countries. In Switzerland, 1,493 Model Ys were sold in four months. The Audi Q3 was in second place with 1,411 units—very close to Tesla, but still unable to beat the electric car. In third place was Škoda Karoq with 1,356 sales. Škoda Octavia finished fourth with 1,289 units. In fifth place was the BMW X1 with 1,195 sales.

Tesla is increasing its leadership in Europe

Tesla continues to ramp up Model Y production at its European factory in Germany. So far, Giga Berlin has already reached a production capacity of more than 5,000 units per week. A new production milestone of 6,000 Model Ys per week is expected to be reached soon. Most of the cars are supplied to the European market and this influence is already clearly felt.

In Q1 2023, Model Y became the best-selling car in Europe, regardless of powertrain type. At the moment, sales data for April are not yet available for all countries. Nevertheless, according to already available data, Model Y continues to maintain leadership in Norway, Denmark, and Switzerland. With Tesla aiming to sell as many vehicles as possible this year, it seems the electric SUV has every chance of becoming the best-selling vehicle in Europe for all 12 months of 2023.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Véhicule électrique

Tesla’s April Sales in Germany Spiked by 270% YoY

0
Tesla once again shines in the German market, standing out from the competition. In April, the manufacturer increased its car sales by more than...
Véhicule électrique

Les meilleurs sites pour acheter un véhicule d’occasion

0
Vous avec un véhicule à vendre en occasion? Vous souhaitez acheter en occasion? Vous pouvez très facilement nous transmettre les informations relatives à votre...
Véhicule électrique

Vélo électrique: Toutes les aides pour franchir le cap !

0
Source: ADEME Les vélos électriques sont de plus en plus populaires en raison de leur facilité d'utilisation, de leur contribution à la réduction de la...
Véhicule électrique

Boring Co. Receives Permission to Expand Vegas Loop to 69 Stations

0
Clark County commissioners have approved the Boring Company's new plans to expand the Vegas Loop. The company could add 18 new stations and about...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Becomes Italy’s Best-Selling EV in 2023

0
Tesla Model Y continues to win the hearts of consumers in Europe. In the first four months of 2023, the SUV conquered several key...
Article précédent
Les photos inspirantes de Samuel Garcia qui visite l’usine Tesla de Fremont
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.