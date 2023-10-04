Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model Y Was France’s 5th Best-Selling Car in September

Credit: Tesla
Tesla Model Y became the 5th best-selling car in France in September 2023. Strong sales ensured the success of the brand as a whole. Based on the results of nine months of 2023, Tesla became the 7th best-selling brand in the country, ahead of BMW, Mercedes, and Audi.

France registers an increase in the number of cars

According to NGC-Data®, 156,305 vehicles were registered in the French automobile market in September 2023. This reflects an increase of 10.7% compared to the same month last year. It also shows that the recovery that began in late summer 2022 is continuing. However, the gap remains significant compared with September 2020 (168,291 units) and especially 2019 (173,444 units), the last reporting year before Covid.

Tesla is the 7th best-selling brand in September, thanks to Model Y

France is home to the world-famous Renault, Peugeot, and Citroen, and the French remain loyal to their vehicles. Nevertheless, Tesla is confidently penetrating the hearts of the French, increasing its share in the automotive market. This was made possible thanks to the popular Model Y, which is rolling off the assembly line of the German Tesla factory, Giga Berlin. The proximity of the factory allows the company to increase its influence.

In September, Renault strengthened its #1 position in France with 25,050 vehicles and a market share of 16%. Peugeot is in second place with 19,710 units. Dacia is in third place with 14,350 vehicles. In fourth place is Citroen with 12,645 units. Volkswagen and Toyota are in fifth and sixth place, with 9,687 and 8,115 units sold respectively. Tesla has also managed to compete in the auto market, although it only sold one model in September. The brand is in seventh place with 5,557 units and a market share of 3.6%. It is followed by BMW, Mercedes, and Audi.

Tesla Model Y is the country’s 5th best-selling car in September

Tesla continues to show strong growth. In September, 5,035 Model Ys were sold, representing an increase of 299.3% compared to a year earlier. This ensured the car’s place as the fifth best-selling car in France, which is a truly great achievement. The electric compact crossover lost only to local brands. In first place is Peugeot 208 with 9,816 registrations. In second place is the Renault Clio with 9,333 units sold. Dacia Sandero is in third place with 6,512 units. It is followed by the Citroen C3 with 5,945 registrations.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

