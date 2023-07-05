Tesla Model Y Was Iceland’s Best-Selling Car in 1H ‘23

Tesla Model Y has become the best-selling car in Iceland. The car broke the 35-year record set by Toyota Corolla in 1988. Strong sales figures coming from various countries hint that Model Y will become the best-selling car in the world in the first half of 2023.

Tesla Model Y breaks 35-year sales record in Iceland

More than 1,300 Tesla Model Y vehicles were registered in Iceland in the first six months of 2023. This is the highest number of cars of the same model sold there in the first half of a year—in the last 35 years. Clearly, with this achievement, Model Y will go down in Icelandic automotive history forever.

1,316 Tesla Model Y vehicles were sold in the first half of the year. Its sales were boosted by lower prices and a government tax break for the purchase of electric vehicles. The previous record was set in 1988 when over 1,200 Toyota Corollas were registered in Iceland. In third place is Toyota Yaris, with a record set in 2006.

6 months into 2023, Model Y has broken a 35 year old record in Iceland for most sold car in a year!



Þakka þér fyrir to all our owners in 🇮🇸!



🎥 @MinimalDuck pic.twitter.com/TyIr5qh1AS — Tesla Europe (@teslaeurope) July 4, 2023

Tesla ramps up production

Tesla delivered 889,015 vehicles in the first half of the year. Model 3 and Y accounted for 859,095 units. While Tesla does not split sales between the two models, we do know that Model Y sales far outnumber Model 3.

The company has built two new car factories located in Austin, USA and Berlin, Germany. In addition, Tesla has a factory in Shanghai, China, and in Fremont, CA USA. However, only Giga Berlin supplies Model Y in the European region. The factory has a production capacity of over 5,000 vehicles a week to meet the needs of the local market, including Iceland.

Model Y claims to be the best-selling car in the world

In the first quarter of 2023, Model Y became the best-selling car in the world, ending the century-long reign of combustion engine vehicles. Elon Musk is confident that this year, the electric SUV will be the best-selling car in the world—and for now, everything is going accordingly. As of April, Model Y retained its lead. The May and June sales figures also hint that Model Y will only solidify its position as the world’s best-selling car in the first half of the year.