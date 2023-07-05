Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model Y Was Iceland’s Best-Selling Car in 1H ‘23

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla Model Y has become the best-selling car in Iceland. The car broke the 35-year record set by Toyota Corolla in 1988. Strong sales figures coming from various countries hint that Model Y will become the best-selling car in the world in the first half of 2023.

Tesla Model Y breaks 35-year sales record in Iceland

More than 1,300 Tesla Model Y vehicles were registered in Iceland in the first six months of 2023. This is the highest number of cars of the same model sold there in the first half of a year—in the last 35 years. Clearly, with this achievement, Model Y will go down in Icelandic automotive history forever.

1,316 Tesla Model Y vehicles were sold in the first half of the year. Its sales were boosted by lower prices and a government tax break for the purchase of electric vehicles. The previous record was set in 1988 when over 1,200 Toyota Corollas were registered in Iceland. In third place is Toyota Yaris, with a record set in 2006.

Tesla ramps up production

Tesla delivered 889,015 vehicles in the first half of the year. Model 3 and Y accounted for 859,095 units. While Tesla does not split sales between the two models, we do know that Model Y sales far outnumber Model 3.

The company has built two new car factories located in Austin, USA and Berlin, Germany. In addition, Tesla has a factory in Shanghai, China, and in Fremont, CA USA. However, only Giga Berlin supplies Model Y in the European region. The factory has a production capacity of over 5,000 vehicles a week to meet the needs of the local market, including Iceland.

Model Y claims to be the best-selling car in the world

In the first quarter of 2023, Model Y became the best-selling car in the world, ending the century-long reign of combustion engine vehicles. Elon Musk is confident that this year, the electric SUV will be the best-selling car in the world—and for now, everything is going accordingly. As of April, Model Y retained its lead. The May and June sales figures also hint that Model Y will only solidify its position as the world’s best-selling car in the first half of the year.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Véhicule électrique

Tesla-mag en pleine expansion !

0
Tesla-Mag, la plateforme de référence en matière de mobilité électrique, poursuit son expansion internationale en investissant le territoire belge et suisse. La montée en...
Véhicule électrique

Lotus Eletre : Redéfinir le luxe électrique (3/3)

0
Eletre à l'intérieur: le cockpit numérique L'Eletre est une Lotus comme aucune autre auparavant. Son habitacle spacieux et luxueux fusionne sans effort un design technique...
SpaceX

Starlink Connects People in Remote Areas of Australia

0
Starlink will provide connectivity to remote areas of Australia commissioned by Telstra. At the moment, details of the plan have not been disclosed, but...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Becomes Norway’s Best-Selling Car in Q2 & 1H ‘23

0
Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in Norway in Q2. Overall data for the first half of 2023 showed that the electric SUV...
Véhicule électrique

Lotus Eletre : Un tour de force technique (2/3)

0
Lotus a toujours été l'une des marques automobiles les plus innovantes et technologiques, et l'Eletre est l'aboutissement de 75 ans de réalisations pionnières dans...
Article précédent
Tesla-mag en pleine expansion !
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.