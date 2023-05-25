Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model Y Was World’s Best-Selling Car in Q1

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Elon Musk has said that the Tesla Model Y will be the best-selling car in 2023, and there is every reason to believe he was right. The electric SUV was the best-selling vehicle in Q1 this year, dethroning the longtime leader, Toyota Corolla.

Tesla Model Y was the world’s best-selling car in Q1 2023

After Tesla introduced Model Y, Elon Musk prophesied that it would be the best-selling car in the world. In recent years, the company has been able to ramp up production of the compact SUV to a scale that makes a huge difference. It is worth noting that this is important not only for Tesla but for the whole world. According to JATO data for 53 markets worldwide, as well as information and estimates from other key markets, Tesla Model Y was the world’s best-selling vehicle in the first quarter of this year. It is also the first time in automotive history that an electric vehicle has achieved such huge success.

Tesla has achieved an ambitious goal

In August 2022, Musk said at the annual shareholder meeting that Model Y would be the world’s best-selling car in 2023. Many people considered this statement as too optimistic, so they did not have high hopes that it would be so. In early 2023, Tesla strategically lowered the price of Model Y, spurring strong demand and resulting in an impressive achievement.

Tesla Model Y was the third best-selling car in 2022

In 2022, Model Y became the third best-selling car in the world. It was an impressive result that showed the strength of the electric vehicle brand. According to data from 152 markets, Tesla sold 747,500 Model Y units, up 91% from 2021. The car trailed Corolla by 244,000 units and RAV4 by 268,000. In early 2023, the gap between these vehicles began to narrow as Tesla continued to cut prices.

Tesla Model Y increased sales by 69% YoY

Data collected for the first quarter show the Tesla Model Y in the lead with sales of 267,200 units. This is about 69 percent more than in the same period last year. The car is especially popular in China, the United States, and Europe.

Tesla Model Y dethrones Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla, which for many years was one of the most popular cars in the world, began to lose ground. In 2023, the car has recorded a downward trend in sales. In Q1 2023, 256,400 units were sold (including all body styles). This includes a 29% drop in China and a 10% drop in the United States.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

SpaceX

SpaceX Starlink Now Offers In-Motion Connectivity Around the Globe

0
SpaceX Starlink now offers in motion connectivity around the globe. This will become critical for those who need to access the internet on the...
SpaceX

SpaceX Successfully Launched 10th Crew to ISS

0
SpaceX has delivered its 10th crew to the International Space Station. Axiom Space booked a roughly week-long trip known as the Ax-2 mission. On...
Véhicule électrique

« Je ne vois pas de défaut à la Microlino », un utilisateur témoigne après un Turin-Paris

0
Depuis les débuts de l'électromobilité, les critiques ont été nombreuses. Entre les autonomies jugées insuffisantes, les temps de recharge excessifs et la rareté des...
Véhicule électrique

Un road-trip incroyable au sud de l’Espagne en Tesla Model S

0
Source : Forum Tesla-mag Un voyage électrique riche en découvertes et rencontres Peu de Tesla osent s'aventurer en Espagne, mais en 2016, Tesla a initié l'installation...
Véhicule électrique

Comment est conçue une voiture Tesla ?

3
Tesla Mag vous présente un dossier exhaustif sur les véhicules électriques, rédigé par l'expert automobile reconnu, Fabian Nouira. Basé à Toulouse, Fabian a construit...
Article précédent
Investir dans l’immobilier: Nos astuces 2023
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.