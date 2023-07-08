Tesla Opens Second V4 Supercharger Station, Located in France

Tesla opened its second V4 Supercharger station, which is located in France. The location has 12 stalls, including one for larger vehicles or vehicles equipped with a trailer.

Tesla V4 Supercharger station enters service

A new Tesla Supercharger station was spotted last week in France, and it looked different. It turned out to be the world’s second V4 Supercharger station, which was great news. The new charging station is located near an Ibis hotel in Clermont-Ferrand, France. It has 12 individual stalls, including one pull-through type for larger vehicles or vehicles with trailers. The Supercharger will have a solar canopy in the future. This will make charging there environmentally friendly.

More pictures of the recently opened second V4 @tesla #supercharger in the world!

Located in France.

12 stalls, space for 8 more.

Solar panels are going to be added on the roof structure.

📷Alexandre Druliolle pic.twitter.com/Ryk0xGNomZ — Esther Kokkelmans (@EstherKokkelman) July 8, 2023

The new Supercharger station is the second of its kind

Tesla V4 Supercharger station in France is the second one in existence in the world. The first was opened in the Netherlands in March, consisting of 16 stalls. Initially, it was only open to Tesla vehicles, but the company said it will open it to all EVs after it has been tested.

The V4 Supercharger is different

The charging power of the V4 Supercharger is claimed to be 250kW. However, at the moment, there is no information on whether this is a power limit. Many expected the new generation of Tesla charging stations to have a capacity of 350 kW. Externally, the chargers are different from the previous generation. The piles are equipped with an extended charging cable to make charging accessible to all electric vehicles, no matter the charging port location. In addition, they are taller and have a solid body, with no open space inside, as in previous versions.