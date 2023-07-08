Réseaux de recharge

Tesla Opens Second V4 Supercharger Station, Located in France

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Photo: Alexandre Druliolle (via @EstherKokkelman/Twitter)
Sommaire

Tesla opened its second V4 Supercharger station, which is located in France. The location has 12 stalls, including one for larger vehicles or vehicles equipped with a trailer.

Tesla V4 Supercharger station enters service

A new Tesla Supercharger station was spotted last week in France, and it looked different. It turned out to be the world’s second V4 Supercharger station, which was great news. The new charging station is located near an Ibis hotel in Clermont-Ferrand, France. It has 12 individual stalls, including one pull-through type for larger vehicles or vehicles with trailers. The Supercharger will have a solar canopy in the future. This will make charging there environmentally friendly.

The new Supercharger station is the second of its kind

Tesla V4 Supercharger station in France is the second one in existence in the world. The first was opened in the Netherlands in March, consisting of 16 stalls. Initially, it was only open to Tesla vehicles, but the company said it will open it to all EVs after it has been tested.

The V4 Supercharger is different

The charging power of the V4 Supercharger is claimed to be 250kW. However, at the moment, there is no information on whether this is a power limit. Many expected the new generation of Tesla charging stations to have a capacity of 350 kW. Externally, the chargers are different from the previous generation. The piles are equipped with an extended charging cable to make charging accessible to all electric vehicles, no matter the charging port location. In addition, they are taller and have a solid body, with no open space inside, as in previous versions.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Réseaux de recharge

Le pilotage de vos bornes à distance, un enjeu stratégique pour demain

0
La nouvelle ère de la mobilité durable est à notre porte. Les voitures électriques (VE) sont progressivement devenues une option de choix pour de...
Réseaux de recharge

Combien coûte la recharge à la Station IZIVIA Express Norauto de Saint-Malo ?

0
Le monde de l'automobile connaît un virage historique, avec une transition sans précédent des véhicules à combustion vers les véhicules électriques. Cette révolution n'est...
Réseaux de recharge

Tesla NACS : Avancement Clé pour l’Avenir de GM sous la Direction de Mary Barra

0
Le 9 juin 2023, Mary Barra, PDG de General Motors (GM), a partagé ses réflexions sur l'adoption du Standard de Charge Nord-Américain de Tesla...
Réseaux de recharge

Volvo adopte la norme de recharge Nord-Américaine de Tesla (NACS)

0
La NACS de Tesla continue de gagner en popularité, Volvo étant le dernier constructeur automobile à endosser cette norme de recharge, soulignant son influence...
Actu mobilité électrique

Polestar Adopts Tesla NACS

0
Polestar announced it has adopted NACS, designed by Tesla. The announcement comes after a number of US automakers announced a similar move. The company's...
Article précédent
Santé mentale : cette technique parfaite pour se faire du bien au moral !
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.