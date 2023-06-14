Tesla Ramps Up Efforts to Find Employees in Malaysia

Tesla is hosting a walk-in recruitment day to learn more about opportunities at Tesla Malaysia. The company is stepping up efforts to enter the country’s market by expanding its markets.

Tesla hosts the walk-in recruitment day in Malaysia

Tesla is stepping up efforts to enter the Malaysian market. The company announced via LinkedIn that it will be holding the walk-in recruitment day. There, people will be able to learn more about the opportunities that await them with Tesla. The event will take place on June 17 from 12 pm to 4 pm. It will be held at Cyberview, Level 4, Block 3750, Persiaran Apec, Cyber 8, 63000 Cyberjaya, Selangor.

Ricky Ip, Recruitment Lead, Greater China/SEA at Tesla, said company managers will interview all candidates applying for various positions. He also reminded potential candidates to bring their resumes and come directly.

Tesla is looking for employees to launch sales

Initially, the company began looking for employees in April of this year. However, since then, recruitment has expanded significantly. At the moment, there are 16 active job postings on the manufacturer’s website. After analyzing them, it becomes clear that Tesla is seeking to establish business operations in Malaysia. In particular, the manufacturer wants to open a store, delivery, and service center.

Most notable is the Recruiter position, which hints at Tesla’s plan for a big rollout in Malaysia. In the description, the company wrote: “Tesla is looking for a high volume, extraordinary recruiter that stands out by doing all of the above combined with a strong business acumen, a passion for their craft, and a genuine commitment for providing an unforgettable candidate experience.”

In addition, recruitment is carried out in the main areas:

People

Finance

Operations & Business Support

Sales & Customer Support

Vehicle Service

Supply Chain

Engineering & Information Technology

Local officials hinted at Tesla’s investment

In early March, Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Tesla would invest in the country. He said that initially, Tesla plans to establish a head office in Malaysia, experienced centers for the sale of cars, and service centers for their maintenance. In addition, a Supercharger network will be created. The facts show that the minister’s words are true. Currently, the nearest official Tesla service center is located in Singapore.