Véhicule électrique

Twitter Improves Direct Messages by Adding E2EE, a Reply Feature, & More

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Sommaire

Twitter has released some much-requested updates to direct messages (DMs) on the platform. In addition, starting today, Twitter is to begin encrypting DMs to make users’ communications completely secure.

Twitter is expanding direct messaging capabilities

On Tuesday, Twitter announced it had added some very useful and frequently requested DM features. While they are not special, they have proven their usefulness on other platforms. The old Twitter refused to make DMs user-friendly despite numerous requests. Nevertheless, Twitter 2.0 strives to satisfy its users without playing behind-the-scenes games with them.

Platform users now have the option to respond directly to a specific message in the chat. It is a simple but extremely handy feature. It is especially indispensable in group chats, where several participants write messages at the same time.

Another simple but useful extension was the addition of a wider set of emoji reactions to messages. Previously, Twitter users could only choose among 7 different emojis, which was very little. That made it hard to express the emotion you wanted. Now Twitter users have access to a full set of emojis to fully communicate depending on their mood.

Direct messages with end-to-end encryption (E2EE)

Elon Musk announced Twitter will release messages with end-to-end encryption (E2EE) starting Wednesday. « Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow, » he wrote. « This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head, » Musk added.

Until E2EE is activated, all DMs on Twitter are effectively unprotected. This means that, for example, employees of the platform can see your private messages. The old Twitter was adamant about not making messages on the platform encrypted, for reasons that are unclear. That way it had access to your private messages, at any time. However, once E2EE is activated, no one, including employees of the platform, will be able to access your direct messages.

Twitter will add voice and video chat

Musk also said Twitter will add voice and video chat. This is extremely convenient because people will get more opportunities to communicate. At the same time, voice and video chat will be possible from your Twitter handle to anyone on the platform. This means « you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number. »

This will be a breakthrough and could provide an influx of users who want to take advantage of this feature. At the moment, messengers with E2EE like Signal require the exchange of phone numbers between users to start a chat. However, not all people want to share personal information in order to chat. This means that perhaps not everyone will be interested in using all of Twitter’s features at first, but the ability to chat and make voice and video calls without sharing a phone number may attract many.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

SpaceX

Brightline Becomes First Passenger Rail Service with SpaceX Starlink

0
Brightline, a provider of environmentally friendly intercity railroads in America, announced it has become the first railroad service in the world to offer Starlink...
Véhicule électrique

Financement Tesla: Nos astuces 2023

0
Tesla propose un crédit auto à ses clients ainsi qu’une option de location avec option d’achat (LOA) pour le financement de ses voitures électriques. L’emprunteur...
Véhicule électrique

Comment l’assurance Tesla se démarque aux Etats-unis ?

0
Selon les analystes de Morgan Stanley, Tesla Insurance pourrait constituer une menace à long terme pour le secteur de l'assurance automobile aux États-Unis. Cela...
Tesla

Tesla Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for US Lithium Refinery

0
Tesla held a groundbreaking ceremony for its lithium refinery, which was attended by the governor of Texas, USA. Tesla is investing $375 million in...
Véhicule électrique

Pourquoi acheter la Dacia Spring ?

0
Triomphant sur le marché français, la Dacia Spring domine les immatriculations de voitures électriques entre fin 2022 et début 2023, d'après AAA Data. Avec...
Article précédent
L’avenir de la recharge électrique : Pourquoi les compagnies foncières devraient investir sans tiers-investissement ?
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.