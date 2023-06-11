Véhicule électrique

Elon Musk to Join VivaTech 2023 in France

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: VivaTech
Sommaire

Elon Musk will join VivaTech 2023, which will be held in Paris, France, from June 14 to 17. The head of the most breakthrough companies in the world will discuss the topics of artificial intelligence, climate technologies and energy, as well as, probably, the topic of moderation in social networks.

About Viva Technology

Viva Technology is Europe’s biggest startup and tech event. It accelerates innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major corporations, and investors responding to our world’s biggest challenges. The organizers ensure that business and innovation meet in order for the world to develop.

VivaTech has organized Europe’s biggest technology and startup event each year for seven years in a row now. It takes place over four days in Paris. VivaTech tries to unite the most disruptive topics in tech, rule-breaking entrepreneurs, and the world’s largest technological breakthroughs, building an ecosystem where business gets done. VivaTech is a global community including thousands of visionary startups, investors, organizations, corporations, researchers, media, and talent.

Elon Musk will be the honorary speaker

It is probably difficult to find another person in the world who would have such extensive knowledge and experience in so many fields at once. We are lucky to live at the same time as the exceptional engineer who not only develops new technologies but also skillfully brings them to market. Such a combination is exactly what ensures constant progress and effective development of technologies.

Musk will be a speaker at VivaTech and will be joined for a conversation with Maurice Lévy. It is expected that during the talk they will discuss the issues of artificial intelligence, climate technologies and energy, as well as, probably, the topic of moderation in social networks.

Details about VivaTech 2023

The seventh VivaTech will take place June 14-17, 2023, in Paris, at Expo Porte de Versailles. Every day, the event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Since VivaTech is very popular, this year, the area of the halls has been expanded to 53,000 m² (570,487 sq.ft.). Around 100,000 visitors are expected.

The list of topics that VivaTech 2023 has been allocated for discussion:

• AI
• Energy & Climate Tech
• Future of Sport
• Cybersecurity
• Web3
• DeepTech
• FoodTech
• Scaling Up
• Marketing & Advertising
• Building Future Societies
• Creator’s Economy, Gaming & Metaverse

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Seeks Local Parts Suppliers in Mexico

0
Tesla is ramping up efforts to find local parts suppliers in Mexico. The manufacturer is preparing to start building a new factory in the...
Véhicule électrique

Comment financer l’achat d’une voiture Tesla ?

0
Vous rêve​z du véhicule électrique le plus performant du marché ? La célèbre firme américained’Elon Musk, pionnière dans son domaine, allie élégance et rapidité....
Véhicule électrique

Quels coûts devez-vous prévoir pour votre voiture électrique ?

0
Au-delà du simple prix d'achat, posséder un véhicule électrique implique une approche plus large appelée le TOC (Total Cost of Ownership), qui prend en...
Véhicule électrique

Quelle voiture électrique choisir ?

0
En 2023, le marché des voitures électriques continue de croître et de diversifier son offre. Les constructeurs automobiles proposent une large gamme de véhicules...
Véhicule électrique

Financement Tesla: Nos astuces 2023

0
Tesla propose un crédit auto à ses clients ainsi qu’une option de location avec option d’achat (LOA) pour le financement de ses voitures électriques. L’emprunteur...
Article précédent
Tesla fait découvrir ses véhicules dans les grandes villes de France
Article suivant
Tesla Seeks Local Parts Suppliers in Mexico
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.