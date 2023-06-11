Elon Musk to Join VivaTech 2023 in France

Elon Musk will join VivaTech 2023, which will be held in Paris, France, from June 14 to 17. The head of the most breakthrough companies in the world will discuss the topics of artificial intelligence, climate technologies and energy, as well as, probably, the topic of moderation in social networks.

About Viva Technology

Viva Technology is Europe’s biggest startup and tech event. It accelerates innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major corporations, and investors responding to our world’s biggest challenges. The organizers ensure that business and innovation meet in order for the world to develop.

VivaTech has organized Europe’s biggest technology and startup event each year for seven years in a row now. It takes place over four days in Paris. VivaTech tries to unite the most disruptive topics in tech, rule-breaking entrepreneurs, and the world’s largest technological breakthroughs, building an ecosystem where business gets done. VivaTech is a global community including thousands of visionary startups, investors, organizations, corporations, researchers, media, and talent.

Elon Musk will be the honorary speaker

It is probably difficult to find another person in the world who would have such extensive knowledge and experience in so many fields at once. We are lucky to live at the same time as the exceptional engineer who not only develops new technologies but also skillfully brings them to market. Such a combination is exactly what ensures constant progress and effective development of technologies.

Musk will be a speaker at VivaTech and will be joined for a conversation with Maurice Lévy. It is expected that during the talk they will discuss the issues of artificial intelligence, climate technologies and energy, as well as, probably, the topic of moderation in social networks.

Details about VivaTech 2023

The seventh VivaTech will take place June 14-17, 2023, in Paris, at Expo Porte de Versailles. Every day, the event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Since VivaTech is very popular, this year, the area of the halls has been expanded to 53,000 m² (570,487 sq.ft.). Around 100,000 visitors are expected.

The list of topics that VivaTech 2023 has been allocated for discussion:

• AI

• Energy & Climate Tech

• Future of Sport

• Cybersecurity

• Web3

• DeepTech

• FoodTech

• Scaling Up

• Marketing & Advertising

• Building Future Societies

• Creator’s Economy, Gaming & Metaverse