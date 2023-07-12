Véhicule électrique

Elon Musk Unveils His AI Company, xAI

Eva Fox

Elon Musk is presenting his artificial intelligence company, xAI. According to the description, the company’s goal is to understand the true nature of the universe.

xAI is officially launched

Elon Musk recently talked about creating an artificial intelligence company. Now he has officially introduced xAI. On Wednesday, the company launched its website and Twitter account. On the website, xAI detailed the company’s mission and introduced its team. The website address: https://x.ai/

The goal of the company is to understand the true nature of the universe

The new company did not give much information about itself. However, its goal was described: « The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe. » Musk tweeted that xAI was created to « understand reality.”

Team

The xAI team consists of Elon Musk, Igor Babuschkin, Manuel Kroiss, Yuhuai (Tony) Wu, Christian Szegedy, Jimmy Ba, Toby Pohlen, Ross Nordeen, Kyle Kosic, Greg Yang, Guodong Zhang, and Zihang Dai.

xAI wrote that its team is led by Elon Musk. The company said it has previously worked at DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto. Collectively they « contributed some of the most widely used methods in the field, in particular the Adam optimizer, Batch Normalization, Layer Normalization, and the discovery of adversarial examples. » The company’s team further introduced innovative techniques and analyses such as Transformer-XL, Autoformalization, the Memorizing Transformer, Batch Size Scaling, and μTransfer. They have worked on and led the development of some of the largest breakthroughs in the field including AlphaStar, AlphaCode, Inception, Minerva, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4.

The company will hold a discussion on Twitter

The company said the xAI team will host a discussion on Twitter Spaces on July 14. There, listeners will be able to meet with the team and ask questions. No specific time was given. Most likely, the company will make an announcement on its Twitter account, @xAI. Additionally, expect Musk to also announce the time to his 147 million followers.

xAI is not X.Corp (Twitter)

According to the xAI website, the company is a separate company from X Corp (Twitter). However, the companies will work closely together. In addition, xAI will also cooperate with Tesla and other companies « to make progress towards our mission. »

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

