AI Titans Unite: Elon Musk’s xAI and Supermicro Partner for Gigawatt Datacenter

An iconic photo capturing tech visionary Elon Musk alongside Charles Liang, Founder, President, and CEO of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Supermicro), has signaled a colossal new venture in the world of artificial intelligence. The two industry heavyweights are joining forces in a partnership that aims to dramatically reshape the AI infrastructure landscape.

Supermicro is reportedly working with Musk’s AI venture, xAI, to construct the world’s first Gigawatt (GW) datacenter in Memphis, Tennessee. This massive facility, dubbed “Colossus 2,” will be powered by the latest NVIDIA Blackwell GB300 GPUs, with Supermicro providing the foundational server and rack-scale solutions.

The Colossus 2 Project

The ambition behind the Colossus 2 datacenter is staggering. A Gigawatt of power capacity is unprecedented for an AI facility, underscoring the extreme computational demands of xAI’s large language models, such as the powerful Grok.

Supermicro, a leader in high-performance and high-efficiency server technology, is a key enabler for this massive undertaking. The company’s expertise in designing and manufacturing high-density, energy-efficient rack solutions—especially those utilizing advanced liquid cooling—will be critical to managing the enormous heat and power consumption generated by thousands of next-generation NVIDIA Blackwell chips.

The Leadership Behind the Deal

The partnership brings together two distinct but complementary leaders:

Known for driving innovation across multiple sectors, Musk founded xAI with the explicit goal of understanding the true nature of the universe. The company is in a fierce race to develop cutting-edge generative AI models, requiring exponentially more computing power than current systems. Charles Liang (Supermicro): A seasoned Silicon Valley entrepreneur, Liang founded Supermicro in 1993 and has steered the company to become a pivotal player in the AI and server market. Under his leadership, Supermicro has prioritized “Green IT,” focusing on maximizing system performance while minimizing environmental impact—a necessary focus for a GW-scale datacenter.

The construction of the Colossus 2 datacenter in Memphis marks a significant investment in the region and signals a new era for AI infrastructure, where power and cooling challenges are met with integrated, high-efficiency solutions. The successful deployment of this facility could set a global standard for the next generation of AI development.