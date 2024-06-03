An increasingly important issue?

Would you like to be supported in the electrification of your fleet? We offer you a charging solution on your business site and at your employees’ homes.

Services offered by TotalEnergies

🔌 Supply and installation of charging stations,

👨💻 Monitoring of your terminals in real time using our supervision tool,

💳 The Fleet card, a unique card for professional charging at work, at home and while roaming,

🕰️ 24/7 user support.

Would you like a quote for the installation of a charging point or station?

The electric vehicle autonomy revolution

Today, the average range of electric vehicles (EVs) is 300 km per charge. However, this is only the beginning of the EV revolution. Thanks to advances in battery technology, this autonomy is constantly increasing.

Imagine a future where “range anxiety” is a thing of the past and your EV can take you further with every charge. Experts predict a significant increase in EV range as battery efficiency continues to improve.

Innovation and sustainability

At TotalEnergies, innovation is key. With the collaboration with Gridio, a company specializing in smart charging solutions, we offer significant advantages:

💳 Cost-effective recharges: Thanks to Gridio’s intelligent algorithms, it is possible to reduce recharge costs by up to 50%.

♻️ Eco-friendly charging: Charge during off-peak hours to reduce your carbon footprint and promote the integration of renewable energy into the grid.

⚡️ Grid-Friendly Charging: Helps maintain the stability and efficiency of energy networks with smart charging schedules.

The importance of interoperability

Have you ever heard of interoperability? Thanks to the Charge+ card, you can recharge on a network of more than 100,000 charging points in France. Interoperability allows you to use your TotalEnergies card to pay at third-party terminals, while using your own mobility card at TotalEnergies terminals.

Conferences and continuous innovation

Recently, TotalEnergies participated in the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) in Strasbourg. This event brings together a global audience of technologists and suppliers. It is an unmissable meeting place to discuss development trends, revolutionary technologies and forecasts for the EV market.

At this event, Gérard Quoirin, battery expert at TotalEnergies, presented immersion cooling technology, a thermal management system for EV batteries. This technology offers faster charging, improved security and advanced thermal management.

The future of electric mobility

Partner of the DS PENSKE Formula E team, TotalEnergies works on research in electric mobility. Maria Rappo, engineer at the TotalEnergies research center in Solaize, works closely with DS Performance to test our products in the racing conditions of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Explore more about our partnership and the innovations shaping the future of electric mobility on our competition venue.