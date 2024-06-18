Checklist and evaluations of Tesla issues of sale in France

In France, there are 27 legit Tesla retail outlets. Those blinds are allotted all through the 4 corners of France. They may be able to simply be known the use of the interactive map to be had at the emblem’s website online. This software additionally permits you to in finding services and products, superchargers and recharges at locations scattered all through the length. Uncover French blinds.

The Tesla collect in Aix-en-Provence

The Aix-en-Provence collect is positioned at 1 Chemin des Piboules, 13100 Aix-en-Provence. The gross sales area will also be reached at refer to quantity: +33 4 56 60 26 63. The web site is lately closed to the community however to be had by way of phone from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to six:30 p.m. Moreover, it’s closed on Sundays and community vacations. Automobile supply is conceivable most effective by way of appointment. In keeping with consumers who left their evaluations on Google, the team of workers is skilled and delightful!

The Tesla collect in Bordeaux-Mérignac

At 21 Rue de Thalés, 33700 Bordeaux is the Bordeaux boutique. The gross sales area will also be reached at +33 5 33 52 00 50. The terminating is perceivable to the community from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. The workshop is perceivable Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to six:30 p.m. Notice, on the Bordeaux-Mérignac collect, the responsiveness described by way of web site guests in Google evaluations.

The Tesla collect in Lille

Later a travel to the south, head north. In Lille, you’ll discover a Tesla collect at 368 Allée de l’Innovation, 59810 Lesquin. The workforce will also be reached at refer to phone quantity: +33 3 59 82 80 72. The collect website online signifies that the web site is closed to the community. On the other hand, automobile supply is to be had by way of appointment.

The Tesla collect in Lyon

At 3 Chemin des Gorges, Dardilly, in Lyon, there may be any other Tesla collect. The web site is lately closed to the community however to be had by way of phone Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. As well as, automobile supply is conceivable by way of appointment most effective. The gross sales area quantity is +33 4 26 83 63 72. In keeping with evaluations printed on Google, the team of workers at this collect are specifically environment friendly.

The Tesla collect in Nantes

In Nantes, the Tesla collect is positioned at 19 Road des Lions, Saint-Herblain. The workforce will also be reached on 027 2248 103. They’re perceivable Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to six:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays and community vacations. Workshop hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to six:30 p.m. The Nantes collect obtains a score of four.7/5 stars on Google next greater than 200 printed evaluations. Total, visitors word excellent conversation and a heat welcome.

The Tesla collect in Great

119 Road des Alpes, 06800 Cagnes sur Mer. This is the cope with of the collect which is positioned within the town of Great. It’s reverse the Printemps collect. The quantity to touch the gross sales area is +33 4 88 92 20 01. Opening hours are: Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and closed on community vacations. If we’re to imagine the evaluations left on Google, the reception is proper and the collect’s traders concentrate to their consumers.

Parisian Tesla retail outlets

Within the Paris pocket, there are 4 retail outlets:

That of the Parly 2 buying groceries heart, at 372 Heart Industrial Parly-2 (unit 211), 78150 Le Chesnay, at quantity: +33 1 85 65 71 15.

That of Chambourcy which is positioned at 103 Course de Mantes, 78240 Chambourcy. The gross sales area will also be reached at +33 1 85 64 01 23.

That of Madeleine, positioned at 3 Side road Malesherbes, 75008 Paris, and will also be reached by way of phone at +33 1 73 01 07 78.

After all, the only on the Velizy 2 buying groceries heart. It’s positioned at 2 Road de l’Europe, 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay. The quantity is +33 1 85 64 04 41. On Google, consumers describe an excellent welcome and a reliable workforce “totally in line with the brand image.”

The Tesla Pack in Strasbourg

Tesla’s Strasbourg collect is positioned at 3 Rue Emile Mathis, Hœnheim. You’ll touch the gross sales workforce at +33 369 246 517. Like alternative manufacturers, the collect is lately closed to the community. On the other hand, it may be reached by way of phone from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. and automobile supply is conceivable by way of appointment most effective. On Google, consumers loose a most often sure assessment for this established order. They describe “friendly” salespeople and a “perfect” welcome!

The Tesla Pack in Toulouse

After all, go back to the south, to Toulouse. That is the place the ultimate Tesla collect on this information is positioned. It’s extra exactly at 26 street du Louron, 31770 Colomiers. The gross sales area will also be reached by way of phone at +33 7 71 95 18 95.

Alternative Tesla Facilities in France

Along with the 12 retail outlets discussed, listed here are some alternative noteceable Tesla facilities in France:

Paris Est – 13 Av. Johannes Gutenberg, 77700 Bailly-Romainvilliers

Tesla Supply Hub – Valenton – 1 Rue d’Île de France

Tesla Supply Hub – Maurepas – 5-7 Av. Louis Pasteur

Tesla Heart – Rouen – 8 Rue Albert Einstein, 76150 Saint-Jean-du-Cardonnay

Tesla Heart – Caen – 450 Rue Léon Foucault, 14200 Hérouville-Saint-Clair

Tesla Heart – Excursions – 30 Av. du Couvent des Minimes, 37520 L. a. Riche

Tesla Heart – Mulhouse – 10 Rue Alcide de Gasperi, 68390 Sausheim

Financing your Tesla

Tesla Magazine works with leasing execs to lend you with the most efficient provider to obtain your electrical automobile.

Request a leasing quote to obtain your electrical automobile Get known as again by way of the important dealer and leasing knowledgeable.

Note relating to the 2024 taxation of Tesla vehicles

This information will backup you in finding and phone Tesla retail outlets in France for your entire electrical automobile questions and desires. For more info, discuss with Tesla’s legit website online and significance their interactive map to find close by services and products and superchargers.