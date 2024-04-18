Evzen by SMEG and Enedis sign a strategic agreement

The EVzen by SMEG initiative, in collaboration with Enedis, marks a decisive turning point in the development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in France. This collaboration, materialized by the signing of a “multi-connector” agreement and the establishment of a dedicated organization, aims to accelerate the deployment of ultra-fast charging stations across the country.

The Strategic Partnership with Enedis

Enedis, a major player in electricity distribution in France, plays a crucial role in this project by facilitating the connections of new charging stations to the public network. This agreement will allow EVzen by SMEG to achieve its development ambitions without the delays usually associated with connection requests. The implementation of a dedicated organization at Enedis guarantees efficient and prioritized management of installations, thus ensuring rapid and structured progress of the charging network.

Deployment of Charging Stations

The announcement of the installation of nearly 300 new fast and ultra-fast charging stations by 2024 constitutes a major step forward for electric mobility in France. These stations, strategically distributed across the territory, will offer a convenient and rapid charging solution for electric vehicle drivers, thereby reducing battery range anxiety and encouraging the adoption of more environmentally friendly vehicles.

Impact on the Ecological Transition

The development of these infrastructures is essential to support the transition towards sustainable mobility in France. By increasing the availability and speed of charging points, EVzen by SMEG plays a key role in achieving national targets for reducing carbon emissions and promoting electromobility. This project is part of a broader approach to energy transformation and support for technological innovation in the transport sector.

Conclusion

The commitment of EVzen by SMEG, with the support of Enedis, perfectly illustrates the positive dynamic that drives the electric mobility sector in France. Future deployments of ultra-fast charging stations are not only a response to current consumer needs but also an investment in the future of urban mobility. Stay tuned for more developments and news in this growing sector.