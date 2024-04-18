Why shouldn’t you try the Lotus Eletre?

Ah, the Lotus Eletre! An electric vehicle that certainly doesn’t lack spice. But before you rush to open your wallet (and empty it), let me explain, with a touch of humor, why it might be better not to try this electric SUV. Be careful, this article could very well change your vision of electric cars, or at least make you smile!

Too much power is too much

Imagine yourself behind the wheel with 905 horsepower under the hood. Honestly, who needs that? With 0-60 mph acceleration in under 3 seconds (2.95 to be precise), you risk leaving your stomach where it started at every green light. And frankly, isn’t that a bit of an exaggeration when it comes to getting bread or driving the kids to school? Unless you like to give your passengers chills – in which case, go for it, but don’t forget the vomit bags.

The Autonomy That Prevents You From Taking Breaks

354 miles of range is way too much. How can you justify your usual coffee breaks on long trips if your car doesn’t need to charge as often? With a vehicle like this, you could almost cross several states without stopping, and where’s the fun in that? The road is also made to be experienced, right?

Charging too fast

With an 800V charging architecture and the possibility of charging at 350kW, you will barely have time to order your espresso before your Lotus will already be ready to go. Where is the time to absorb the aroma of your coffee or read a chapter of your favorite book? This all seems to be a conspiracy against break-seekers.

A Prize That Will Electrify You

With a starting price of $107,000, rising to $145,000 for the top-of-the-line model, this car is not only electric, it also electrifies your bank account. Think of all the other happy tech gadgets you could afford with that kind of money. Or better yet, any trips you might take. But, if you really like round numbers, then these prizes are perfectly designed for you!

Conclusion

Bottom line, unless you like too much power, excessive battery life, super-fast charging, and spending a small fortune, the Lotus Eletre might not be for you. Of course, if you’re looking for an electric SUV that defines the future of mobility with style, performance and innovation, then maybe, despite everything I’ve said, you should definitely give it a try. After all, who am I to judge? Good driving, future Eletre drivers!