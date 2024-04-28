Here are photos of a Chinese copy of the Cybertruck

The Chinese auto industry recently introduced a vehicle that is attracting attention due to its remarkable resemblance to Tesla’s Cybertruck. Here is a description of the photos provided that show this prototype.

First Photo: Rear and Side View

In the first photo we observe the rear and side view of a robust electric vehicle, displayed at a motor show. The car features a body with sharp geometric lines and a futuristic design, with a rear hatch opened in a vertical position, reminiscent of a swan’s wing. The words “HELLO BEIJING” are illuminated on the rear light strip, suggesting a nod to the vehicle’s city of origin or an interactive welcome message. Visitors seem intrigued, studying the vehicle from every angle.

Second Photo: Front and Side View

The second photo shows us the vehicle from the front and side, revealing a flat, high front hood, topped with a sloping windshield. The front part is dominated by an imposing grille and rectangular headlights, framing the logo which also reads “HELLO BEIJING”. The front fender is raised, presumably to reveal the engine compartment or storage space, which is typical of electric vehicles that don’t need a large engine compartment up front. The people around the vehicle add to the atmosphere of display and discovery.

These images demonstrate the rapid evolution of the electric vehicle sector in China and reflect the desire of Chinese manufacturers to position themselves as serious competitors in the global EV market, while raising questions about originality and intellectual property in automotive design.