The electric vehicle market is becoming increasingly competitive, offering consumers a range of models that combine high technology, impressive performance and respect for the environment. Among the most coveted models, the Tesla Model 3 Performance (M3P) and the BMW i4 M50 stand out. Here is a detailed comparative analysis of these two vehicles to help French buyers make an informed choice.

Comparative table Tesla Model 3 performance vs BMW i4 M50

Characteristic Tesla Model 3 Performance BMW i4 M50 Vehicle type Electric vehicle (EV) Electric vehicle (EV) Power 510 horsepower (hp) 536 horsepower (hp) Couple 741 Newton meters (Nm) 794 Newton meters (Nm) Transmission Integral (AWD) Integral (AWD) Autonomy 476km 433 km Acceleration (0-96 km/h) 2.9 seconds 3.7 seconds Maximum speed 262 km/h 209 km/h Front tires 235/35 R20 245/40 R19 Rear tires 275/30 R20 255/40 R19 Weight 1839 kg 2275 kg Loading capacity 648 liters 470 liters Suspension Adaptive Adaptive Price (approximately, in €) €50,500 €68,700

Power and torque

Tesla Model 3 Performance : Equipped with a 510 horsepower (hp) engine, the M3P offers a torque of 741 Newton-meters (Nm).

: Equipped with a 510 horsepower (hp) engine, the M3P offers a torque of 741 Newton-meters (Nm). BMW i4 M50 : With 536 horsepower, the i4 M50 displays a slightly higher torque of 794 Nm.

Transmission and performance

Both cars benefit from all-wheel drive (AWD), which improves their grip and performance on various types of roads. In terms of acceleration, the Tesla M3P goes from 0 to 96 km/h in 2.9 seconds, while the BMW i4 M50 achieves this performance in 3.7 seconds.

Autonomy and maximum speed

Autonomy : The Tesla M3P offers a better range of 476 km, compared to 433 km for the BMW.

: The Tesla M3P offers a better range of 476 km, compared to 433 km for the BMW. Maximum speed : The Tesla also reaches a higher speed with 262 km/h, compared to 209 km/h for the BMW.

Tire size

Tesla Model 3 Performance : Front tires 235/35 R20 and rear tires 275/30 R20.

: Front tires 235/35 R20 and rear tires 275/30 R20. BMW i4 M50 : 245/40 R19 front tires and 255/40 R19 rear tires, a little wider than those of the Tesla.

Weight and loading capacity

Weight : The Tesla is significantly lighter at 1839 kg, compared to the 2275 kg of the BMW.

: The Tesla is significantly lighter at 1839 kg, compared to the 2275 kg of the BMW. Loading capacity : The Tesla also offers more space with 648 liters compared to 470 liters for the BMW.

Suspension

Both models feature adaptive suspensions, ensuring a comfortable and responsive ride adapted to road conditions.

Price (in euros for the French market)

Tesla Model 3 Performance : Around €50,500, based on the current exchange rate.

: Around €50,500, based on the current exchange rate. BMW i4 M50 : Around €68,700.

Conclusion

The Tesla Model 3 Performance and BMW i4 M50 offer attractive specifications for luxury electric vehicle enthusiasts. The Tesla stands out with better range, faster acceleration and a more attractive price, making it ideal for those looking to combine performance and value for money. The BMW, with its superior torque, will appeal to those who value raw power and the prestige of a renowned brand in luxury automotive engineering.