How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Tesla Model Y at Home? A Detailed Guide

Home charging is one of the great advantages of electric vehicles, but how much does it really cost for a Tesla Model Y? This article analyzes the costs of home charging, taking into account electricity rates, vehicle efficiency, and necessary equipment. Get an overview of the actual cost of charging from the comfort of your garage.

How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Tesla Model Y?

Fuel Consumption

The fuel consumption of a Tesla Model Y varies depending on the model. On average, it is 15 kWh/100 km (approximately 24 kWh/100 miles) and can vary depending on the type of journey made or weather conditions. Generally, the price per mile of a Tesla Model Y charged at home is three to four times lower than that of a combustion vehicle, depending on the time of day it is charged.

Charging Costs

The cost of charging a Tesla Model Y with a 50 kWh battery ranges between £7 and £10. However, this amount can vary depending on the type of vehicle, its batteries, and the rates applied by your electricity provider.

Practical Example of Charging Costs

To calculate the cost, you need to take the total battery capacity of the Tesla Model Y (depending on the version) and multiply it by the price per kilowatt-hour (kWh) charged under your electricity subscription. The cost of fully charging an electric vehicle depends on the capacity of its battery, i.e., the amount of energy it can store. Once on the road, for the same distance traveled, the cost of electricity is much lower than that of petrol or diesel for combustion engines.

The Cost of Charging Based on Distance

In the UK, a Tesla Model Y that consumes an average of 15 kWh per 100 kilometers (approximately 24 kWh/100 miles) will cost about £3.15 to cover that distance when charged at home. This calculation is based on the average electricity cost in the UK, which is £0.21 per kWh.

Comparison with Petrol Costs

With a petrol city car rated at 6 liters per 100 kilometers (approximately 39 miles per gallon), this distance costs more than £12… The difference is significant!

Optimizing Charging Costs

Electricity Rates and Charging Times

The best practice is to choose to charge during off-peak hours (if your subscription allows it), to further reduce the bill by charging the vehicle at night. Additionally, charging while other electrical appliances are turned off is the ideal way to avoid overloading the grid.

Comparison of Electricity Rates in Europe

The regulated electricity rate in the UK is £0.21 per kilowatt-hour. In Germany, the electricity rate is much higher, at £0.30/kWh. In Italy, a kilowatt-hour costs £0.23, while in France, it is £0.15.

Conclusion

Home charging of a Tesla Model Y offers significant savings compared to internal combustion vehicles. With a competitive electricity rate and the ability to charge during off-peak hours, costs can be further reduced, making electric vehicles an economical and sustainable choice for the future.