How to become a Tesla Mag partner?

As an installer certified with Qualifélec/Afnor and/or RGE, you have the opportunity to become a partner of Tesla Magazine.

But what exactly does this mean? Being a Tesla Magazine partner allows you to be listed in a specific geographic area, close to your area of ​​intervention.

The objective is not to define prospecting areas, but to determine areas where you can easily expand. Tesla Magazine supports you in your local prospect acquisition strategy by providing you with national tools and systems.

The benefits of being a Tesla Magazine partner

Tesla Magazine uses SEO exclusively to acquire qualified leads, which it then transmits exclusively to its network of partners.

As a partner, you will be connected with customers, and Tesla Magazine will facilitate exchanges between you and customers to ensure actions and transactions run smoothly.

Each month, Tesla Magazine manages around 800 requests for the installation of charging stations and solar panels nationally, a considerable volume which allows us to animate our network of entrepreneurs engaged in the electric revolution.

A network of trusted installers

Tesla Magazine has chosen to remain a media outlet and transmit prospects to its network of installers, who benefit from an excellent local reputation.

Working with local references, Tesla Magazine provides its customers with a certain assurance regarding the choice of installer. The platform acts as a trusted third party by evaluating the quality of quotes and recommending local installers based on cross-referenced data and customer reviews.

A qualitative approach for everyone

Tesla Magazine connects different types of customers, such as individuals, businesses, condominiums and communities, with local installers selected on rigorous quality criteria. Tesla Magazine partners can be local craftsmen, SMEs or large groups, all chosen for their technical skills validated by national organizations but also for their advice skills.

Towards global electrification of homes

Today, the market is oriented towards global electrification of homes. Tesla Magazine advises partners to complete comprehensive training courses to meet growing customer demands for charging strips, solar panels, heat pumps, storage units and electrical systems aimed at reducing customer bills and to improve household self-consumption.