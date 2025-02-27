I Paid €23 to Charge My Tesla Model Y at an Allego Station: Here’s My Experience

As a Tesla Model Y owner, I’m used to the speed and convenience of Tesla Superchargers. But recently, I decided to try an Allego charging station during a trip in France. The result? A €23 bill that got me thinking. Here’s my take on the electric charging cost and what it means for EV drivers.

Charging at Allego: The Situation

On this trip, my Tesla Model Y was down to 20% battery. With no Tesla Supercharger nearby, I spotted an Allego station offering fast charging up to 150 kW. It seemed like a solid option for a quick top-up.

The process was straightforward: plug in, tap my card, and charging began. The station delivered a steady 100-120 kW, adding about 50 kWh in 30 minutes. With my battery at 80%, I was ready to hit the road again.

The Cost Breakdown: €23 for 50 kWh

The surprise came with the bill. For those 50 kWh, Allego charged me €23, or roughly €0.46 per kWh. Compare that to Tesla Superchargers, where I typically pay around €0.38/kWh in France—sometimes less during off-peak hours. At home, charging costs me just €0.15/kWh with a nighttime rate. The gap is hard to ignore!

Tesla Supercharger vs. Allego: What’s the Verdict?

For a quick charge on the go, Allego charging stations have their merits: they’re widespread across Europe and reliable. But for Tesla Model Y drivers, the Tesla Supercharger network wins on both electric charging cost and efficiency. This experience highlighted how Tesla’s ecosystem is built for seamless, affordable EV travel.

Takeaway: A Lesson for Future Trips

Spending €23 to charge my Tesla Model Y at an Allego station wasn’t a dealbreaker, but it underscored the value of planning ahead. For EV owners, it’s a constant balance between convenience and cost. Next time, I’ll aim for a Tesla Supercharger or map my route more carefully. What’s your go-to strategy for smart charging?