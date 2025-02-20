“I Was Here First”: When Two Tesla Owners Fight Over a Supercharger Spot

Tesla Superchargers are designed to make life easier for EV owners, providing fast charging and a well-established network worldwide. But what happens when the infrastructure reaches its limits and two Tesla drivers argue over the last available charging spot?

Rising Tensions at Superchargers

Scenes of long lines at charging stations are becoming more common, especially during peak hours or in high-traffic areas. With the growing adoption of electric vehicles and infrastructure struggling to keep up, conflicts are bound to arise.

A recent viral video perfectly illustrates this issue: two Tesla owners face off, one shouting “I was here first!”, while the other insists they had been “waiting in line longer.”

Still think @Tesla should implement a virtual queue system so there is no confusion about who’s next and this doesn’t happen at @TeslaCharging Superchargers. pic.twitter.com/wUR7SpUjXL — Drive Tesla 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) February 19, 2025

Why Do These Conflicts Happen?

Several factors contribute to these disputes:

A Network Under Pressure

A Network Under Pressure

While Tesla is rapidly expanding its Supercharger network, some locations remain high-traffic hotspots. In major cities or tourist areas, waiting times can stretch from minutes to over an hour.

A Lack of Clear Rules?

A Lack of Clear Rules?

Unlike gas stations, where vehicles queue up in a well-defined order, Supercharger etiquette can be confusing. Some drivers wait in an orderly line, while others try to "claim" a spot by staying close to a charging stall.

A Sense of Urgency

Charging takes longer than refueling with gas, making patience wear thin. A driver with a low battery might feel stressed and unwilling to give up their place.

How to Prevent These Conflicts?

Tesla has already taken steps to mitigate these issues, but further improvements could help:

Better Queue Management

Implementing a digital queuing system via the Tesla app could provide drivers with a clear order and estimated wait times.

More charging stations, particularly in high-demand areas, would alleviate congestion and reduce frustration.

Encouraging proper etiquette among EV drivers—such as not leaving vehicles plugged in after charging is complete—can promote a more cooperative charging experience.

As Tesla and other automakers push toward an all-electric future, charging station disputes highlight the growing pains of the transition. While technology and infrastructure will evolve, a bit of patience and courtesy among drivers will always go a long way.