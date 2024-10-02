Industry Leaders Urge EU to Maintain 2035 Zero-Emission Target

In a powerful call to action, CEOs and executives from 50 leading companies across the automotive, clean tech, transport, and energy sectors have urged the European Union to uphold its 2035 zero-emission target for cars and vans. Industry giants such as Volvo Cars, Maersk, Uber, and Europe’s largest leasing company, Ayvens, are among those calling the target both “feasible and necessary” for the future of mobility.

The declaration, published today on Industryfor2035.org, emphasizes the crucial role that regulatory clarity plays in enabling businesses to plan for long-term investment and transformation. “The 2035 target gives a clear direction that will allow us, alongside all other stakeholders, to focus on delivering the transformation required,” the executives state. They stress the importance of the 2035 goal in fostering investment certainty across Europe’s automotive landscape.

A Unified Industry Stand

Signatories of the declaration include key players from various sectors, including EV manufacturers Polestar and Rivian, energy giant Iberdrola, and retail leaders like Tesco and IKEA’s largest franchisee, Ingka. These companies have made significant financial commitments toward Europe’s journey to climate neutrality by 2050 and believe that backtracking on the 2035 goal would undermine these efforts.

In their statement, they urge the EU to “maintain the 100% zero-emission car target in 2035” and reject any plans to reopen the debate on CO2 standards, which were settled as recently as 2026.

Dominic Phinn, Head of Transport at Climate Group, highlighted the industry’s need for stability, warning that revisiting the 2035 decision would “jeopardise their investments and decarbonisation efforts,” ultimately threatening the EU’s climate neutrality ambitions.

Keeping Investment on Track

The declaration also underscores the democratic support behind the 2035 zero-emission target, which was passed by EU governments and Members of the European Parliament in March 2023. Rather than reopening legislation, the companies call for efforts to focus on implementing agreed policies. This includes developing a sustainable battery supply chain, ramping up EV charging infrastructure, and retraining workers for the electric future.

Alex Keynes, Cars Policy Manager at Transport & Environment, remarked: “Changing the 2035 target would mean tearing up the map that businesses have based their investments on.” He further emphasized the need for a green automotive plan to accelerate EV adoption and strengthen local battery manufacturing.

A Critical Turning Point for Europe

With transport accounting for 13% of the EU’s total greenhouse gas emissions, maintaining the 2035 zero-emission target is seen as vital to achieving the region’s broader climate goals. The declaration reminds decision-makers of the rapid rise in CO2 emissions from cars between 2000 and 2019 and stresses the urgent need for action.

Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, echoed this sentiment, noting that electrification is the most impactful way for the industry to reduce its carbon footprint. “The 2035 target is crucial to align all stakeholders on this journey and ensure European competitiveness,” Rowan stated.

Other executives, including Tim Albertsen, CEO of Ayvens, and Aurelien de Meaux, CEO of Electra, emphasized the importance of a stable regulatory environment to accelerate investment and innovation in the EV ecosystem. Electra, for instance, has committed over a billion euros to expanding Europe’s fast-charging infrastructure.

The Global Race for EV Leadership

The declaration also draws attention to the global EV race, with countries like the US and China making significant strides in promoting their own electric vehicle industries. European companies, therefore, see the 2035 zero-emission target as essential for maintaining their competitive edge in the global market.

“Maintaining the 2035 target is essential—not just for a sustainable future, but for securing Europe’s competitive edge,” said Matt Ersin, Senior Director for Government and Public Affairs at Fastned.

As the declaration concludes, the message to EU policy makers is clear: don’t waver. The 2035 zero-emission target is both an environmental and economic necessity, and maintaining it is critical to Europe’s leadership in the electric mobility revolution.

For more information on the declaration and its signatories, visit Industryfor2035.org.

: “Electrification is the single biggest action our industry can take to cut its carbon footprint. The 2035 target is crucial to align all stakeholders on this journey and ensure European competitiveness.” Orlin Radev, CEO of AMPECO : “The 2035 ambition is a catalyst for innovation and growth across the EV value chain.”

