Massive Investment Needed for Sustainable Mobility in Europe by 2050, Report Reveals

In a recent report unveiled by EIT Urban Mobility, an arm of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), it was highlighted that an astonishing investment of €1,500 billion is essential to achieve sustainable mobility in Europe by 2050. This release, titled ‘Cost and Benefit of Urban Mobility Transition’, sheds new light on the impressive financial and societal impacts that ambitious mobility strategies will encompass.

Key Findings from the Study

The study, which updates an initial report from 2021, offers an in-depth simulation of three urban mobility transition scenarios across twelve European prototype cities. This analysis aims to mirror the diversity of urban environments within the EU. It reveals that although technological advancements alone could reduce CO2 emissions by 21% by 2030, reaching the Green Deal goals requires much more ambitious measures. Indeed, a 44% reduction in emissions is needed to meet the targets for 2030, implying significant public acceptance and behavioural adjustments.

Strategies for Reducing Carbon Emissions

The report emphasizes that the most effective strategies for reducing private car usage and associated carbon emissions involve a combination of attractive public transport, shared mobility options, and access restrictions such as Low Emission Zones. By 2030, these measures could lead to a 7% increase in public transport usage and a 16% decrease in private car use.

Investment Needed by 2050

For the long-term perspective towards 2050, the study contemplates the attainment of the Green Deal’s decarbonization goals in the transport sector, predominantly through continuous technological advancements and the renewal of vehicle fleets. It estimates that meeting these objectives will require investments of at least €1,500 billion, of which €500 billion is designated for implementing and managing various sustainable mobility measures. Even though these costs are significant, the study underscores that the benefits, such as CO2 emission reductions, public health improvements, and decreased external costs, outweigh the expenditures.

Health and Safety Benefits

Beyond CO2 emission reductions, the study highlights major public health benefits. The shift to more active transport modes, such as walking and cycling, could result in a €1,170 per capita reduction in healthcare expenses by 2050 due to a more active lifestyle. Furthermore, improved road safety is anticipated, with a potential 70% decrease in road fatalities by 2050 owing to safer infrastructure and the adoption of intelligent transport systems.

The Crucial Role of Public Transport

Whichever scenario is considered, the study underscores the imperative of prioritizing public transport to ensure a fair and sustainable transition of urban mobility. Public transport presents an ideal compromise between emission reductions and investments. It also remains the only inclusive mobility option for all population segments. Even accounting for infrastructure and investment costs, public transport stands out as an affordable option combining inclusive mobility and low CO2 emissions, making it one of the most realistic and reliable approaches to achieving the Green Deal targets.

Official Remarks

Maria Tsavachidis, CEO of EIT Urban Mobility, commented on the report’s findings: “The report underlines the urgency of prioritizing adequate investments in clean mobility and their positive impacts on health and the environment. Public transport appears as the most affordable and inclusive solution to reduce CO2 emissions. However, this transition is full of challenges. A coordinated effort at all levels – from city to European level – is needed to ensure that necessary investments are made and that citizens are engaged and supported throughout this transition.”

As Europe strives to meet its climate targets, the ‘Cost and Benefit of Urban Mobility Transition’ study provides a vital roadmap for policymakers, urban planners, and stakeholders to address complex challenges and seize forthcoming opportunities.

For more information or to obtain the full study, click here.