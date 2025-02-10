Interview with Rosa Simeoli from Evearn

Evearn is on a mission to revolutionize the way electric vehicle (EV) owners interact with charging infrastructure. By incentivizing sustainable mobility through rewards, Evearn aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs and contribute to a greener planet. Rosa Simeoli, a key figure in the company, shares insights into the platform and its vision.

Interviewer: Can you explain what Evearn is and how it works?

Rosa Simeoli: Evearn is a web application accessible through Evearn.io. Its main purpose is to reward users for charging their Tesla.

Let me elaborate on this, as many people ask, “Why are you rewarding users for consuming electricity when your goal is sustainability? That doesn’t sound sustainable.” What we do at Evearn is offer a seamless experience to users. Tesla owners simply open the Evearn.io app, where they authenticate through their Tesla account. Before doing so, they log in using their social account of choice—Google, Apple, or another provider. Once logged in, they connect their Tesla account.

We guide them through the process by opening the Tesla app page, where they enter their Tesla credentials. Once inside the Evearn app, users can view the history of their Tesla charging sessions. Each session has a “Claim” button, allowing users to claim rewards for the kilowatts they have charged.

Interviewer: How exactly do the rewards work?

Rosa Simeoli: We reward users with approximately three Beta tokens—our proprietary token—for every kilowatt-hour charged. However, we are not simply rewarding energy consumption. Instead, our mission is to thank and incentivize EV owners for choosing an electric vehicle.

The core of our rewards system is based on CO2 savings. If a user charges a certain amount of kilowatt-hours and drives a corresponding number of kilometers, we calculate the amount of CO2 they have prevented from being emitted compared to a diesel vehicle. That’s what we truly want to reward—the CO2 emissions avoided by driving an EV instead of a fuel-powered car.

Interviewer: What kind of rewards can drivers redeem, and which partners are currently part of the Evearn ecosystem?

Rosa Simeoli: Evearn is still a relatively new project; we’ve been on the market for about six months. We are continuously expanding our network of partners, and we aim to offer a wide range of redemption options for our users.

At the moment, drivers can redeem their Beta tokens for various rewards…