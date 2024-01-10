“I paid €14 to recharge my Dacia Spring at a new Atlante station”, a user testifies

The electric vehicle charging network in France continues to develop rapidly, with Atlante emerging as a key player in this sector. This article takes an in-depth look at the Atlante charging network and compares it with other major networks such as Tesla, Ionity, Allego, Engie, Electra, etc.

The Atlante charging network

Atlante offers an extensive network of electric vehicle recharging stations in France and abroad, with fast and ultra-fast charging points tailored to the varied needs of electric vehicle drivers.

Atlante recently inaugurated a new fast-charging station in Seine-et-Marne, offering electric vehicle drivers the possibility of charging their cars at a power of 150 kW. Recharging is offered at a competitive rate of €0.52 per kWh, including VAT, enabling most electric vehicles to be fully recharged in around 30 minutes.

Comparison with other charging networks in France

According to data provided by Didier Toulouze (@DToulouze) and based on the chart updated to December 30, 2023, the charging station landscape in France has continued to evolve. Here are the latest figures for the main recharging networks:

Power Dot: 393 stations

Allego: 183 stations

Tesla pour tous (including Tesla-only stations): 123 + 54 = 177 stations

Total Energies: 175 stations

Ionity: 153 stations

Electra: 137 stations

Freshmile: 118 stations

IECharge: 117 stations

Atlante : 29 stations

Fastned : 28 stations

Metropolis: 29 stations

Others (including R3, E-Vadea, EVZen, ChargeMap, E-telab, etc.): a varied number not specified in the chart.

Testimonial from a Dacia Spring customer

“My experience recharging my Dacia Spring at an Atlante station was remarkably efficient and economical. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the total cost for a full recharge was only €11.79.

The Dacia Spring, with its 26.8 kWh battery, offers a respectable range of around 190 km according to the WLTP cycle. Finding a fast, reliable charging station is therefore essential for me. When I approached the Atlante station, I was a little anxious about costs and ease of use, but my concerns were quickly dispelled.

The station was equipped with ultra-fast charging stations, which made the charging process incredibly quick. I was impressed by the simplicity of the payment system. At a rate of €0.44/kWh, recharging my completely empty battery cost me just €11.79 (26.8 kWh * €0.44/kWh). This is a very competitive rate, especially when compared with other recharging networks I’ve used in the past.

The overall user experience at Atlante has been excellent. The stations are conveniently located and easily accessible, and the fact that they are open 24 hours a day is a considerable advantage. In addition, I particularly liked the transparency of costs and the speed of recharging.

What I also appreciate about Atlante is their commitment to sustainability. Knowing that I’m charging my car with energy from renewable sources makes me feel like I’m making a positive contribution to the environment.

In conclusion, my recent experience with Atlante has reinforced my confidence in using electric vehicles. With affordable rates, fast charging, and easy access, Atlante makes life much easier for electric vehicle drivers like me.”

Conclusion

The Atlante station stands out as a reliable and economical choice for electric vehicle drivers in France. This experience testifies to the efficiency and affordability of the Atlante network, offering users a convenient and environmentally-friendly recharging option.