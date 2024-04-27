Guide to the best rim protections for your Tesla

To effectively protect your Tesla’s rims against scratches and other damage, it is essential to choose suitable, quality products. Here is a detailed guide to three recommended products for rim protection, available on Amazon:

RIM Blades

RIM Blades are protective strips that stick around the edge of the rims to provide a protective layer against scratches and impacts. Here’s how to install them effectively:

Preliminary cleaning: Use a sponge with cold water and soap (PEC lemon) to thoroughly clean the rim. Pay particular attention to the areas between the tire and the rim where impurities often accumulate.

Use a sponge with cold water and soap (PEC lemon) to thoroughly clean the rim. Pay particular attention to the areas between the tire and the rim where impurities often accumulate. Degreasing: After rinsing, dry the rim with a clean cloth. Then use a wipe soaked in 70% alcohol to remove any residual grease or dirt.

After rinsing, dry the rim with a clean cloth. Then use a wipe soaked in 70% alcohol to remove any residual grease or dirt. Application of the primer coat: Apply a prep wipe (included with RIM Blades) to improve adhesive adhesion.

Apply a prep wipe (included with RIM Blades) to improve adhesive adhesion. Installing RIM Blades: Gradually remove the protective film from the 3M adhesive and apply the RIM Blades following the contour of the rim. Use scissors to adjust the length if necessary.

Gradually remove the protective film from the 3M adhesive and apply the RIM Blades following the contour of the rim. Use scissors to adjust the length if necessary. Finalization: Make sure the strips are pressed tightly against the rim and allow to sit for 24 hours before driving.

Aero Wheel Cap Kit

This set of caps for Tesla Aero rims is not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional. It protects the rims from small impacts and scratches:

Compatibility: Check compatibility with your Tesla model.

Check compatibility with your Tesla model. Easy installation: These caps clip directly onto Aero rims without additional tools.

These caps clip directly onto Aero rims without additional tools. Design: Available in multiple colors to match your vehicle’s aesthetic.

Rim correction pen

For small scratches already present on your rims, the Green Drive rim correction pen can be a quick and effective solution:

Application : Clean the area to be corrected, shake the pen and apply the paint to the scratch.

Clean the area to be corrected, shake the pen and apply the paint to the scratch. Fast drying : Leave to dry for a few hours for optimal results.

These products are essential for maintaining the aesthetics of your Tesla while protecting its rims from common damage. Each option has its own benefits and can be chosen based on your specific needs and desired level of protection.