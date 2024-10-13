Paris Motor Show 2024: Exclusive interview with Serge Gachot, celebrating the automobile!

The Paris Motor Show, returning this year to the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center in Paris, is more than just an exhibition; it is a cornerstone of the global automotive culture, where tradition and innovation converge. Founded in 1898, the Paris Motor Show is the oldest automotive event in the world, celebrating 126 years of passion and technical prowess. Over the years, it has accompanied all the major automotive revolutions, evolving from the combustion engine era to the era of electric mobility and autonomous driving.

Serge Gachot, director of the Paris Motor Show, is a prominent figure in the industry. With a background in event management and a deep love for cars, he has led the organization of the show for several editions. His goal is clear: to make the Paris Motor Show a global showcase for innovation and provide visitors with an immersive experience where emotion and technology come together.

Armand Taïeb, Tesla Mag: Is everything going as planned so far?

“Yes, it’s quite incredible because I just took a walk around, and I’m amazed. There are close to 500 cars here, and the passion in the design of the stands is palpable. There’s a respect for the ecosystem and for the visitors. We’re going to have a great show. The cars are finishing up their arrival, and everything will be ready for tomorrow morning.”

Armand Taïeb, Tesla Mag: At Tesla Mag, we’re about 90% certain that Tesla’s Cybertruck will be present. Can you confirm this rumor?

“We want to keep a few surprises for our visitors! What I can say is that the show this year will showcase a range of iconic cars, including vehicles that represent the future of automobiles. Stay tuned, as this edition will be packed with exciting world premieres.”

Armand Taïeb, Tesla Mag: Have you thought about making this edition family-friendly?

“Yes, very much so. The DNA of the Paris Motor Show is passion and innovation, with a tribute to freedom of movement. We want to showcase extraordinary cars. Families are also interested in new products and the opportunity to test vehicles. We have multiple thematic exhibitions designed for all ages, like the ‘Pop Culture’ exhibit, which brings together iconic movie cars, including the Batmobile, the Ford Torino from Starsky and Hutch, and even the DeLorean from Back to the Future. We also have an exhibit on great automotive innovations, with vehicles ranging from the Citroën Traction to the first hybrid Prius.”

Armand Taïeb, Tesla Mag: For car enthusiasts, what surprises await them in the Dream Zone?

“The Dream Zone is dedicated to exceptional cars, with models from Aston Martin, Bentley, and racing cars like the Alpine Pikes Peak. We also have a unique Lamborghini, the Pogtador, belonging to influencer Pog. It’s a collection that mixes luxury cars and iconic models, satisfying those who dream about these masterpieces.”

Armand Taïeb, Tesla Mag: The Paris Motor Show is also a major showcase for electromobility. What initiatives have been taken in this area?

“This year, we have an innovative space called the ‘Electric Factory,’ presenting the entire electric ecosystem, from raw materials to finished vehicles. Partners like ACC, Valeo, STMicroelectronics, and Renault-Stellantis have collaborated to recreate the production cycle of an electric vehicle. We also have a test-driving center for electric and electrified cars, which is an important attraction for visitors.”

Armand Taïeb, Tesla Mag: The Paris Motor Show remains an international event. How did you ensure a diverse array of brands and countries?

“We’re living up to our name, with 48 brands from multiple continents. German, Italian, American, and Asian manufacturers are here, along with French brands. Among the innovations, you’ll find a flying vehicle at the booth of Chinese brand Xpeng. It’s truly a global event, with iconic brands like Bentley and Rolls-Royce represented by their distributors.”

Armand Taïeb, Tesla Mag: This year’s Paris Motor Show takes place on an impressive area. Could you tell us more about the space and the organization?

“The show is over one and a half times larger than the previous edition, with 70,000 m² of indoor space and 15,000 m² outdoors. We’ve ensured that the aisles are wide enough to allow good circulation, even on peak days. We recommend that visitors come at the start of the week or in the evenings to avoid the crowds.”

Armand Taïeb, Tesla Mag: In Geneva, the show has been canceled several times in recent years. How do you view the competition among major auto shows?

“The market has stabilized with two major European events: Paris, in October for even-numbered years, and Munich in September for odd-numbered years. The Paris Motor Show remains a true auto show, while Munich focuses more on mobility, with many bicycle and scooter stands. We stay focused on cars, although manufacturers are welcome to showcase other types of vehicles if they wish.”

Armand Taïeb, Tesla Mag: Any final words for our readers?

“We hope the Paris Motor Show will allow all visitors to dream and appreciate automotive innovations. We have exhibitions for everyone, from iconic cars of the past to the innovations of tomorrow. It’s an opportunity to rediscover the element of wonder that has always accompanied the automobile. We look forward to welcoming everyone!”

Practical Information for the 2024 Paris Motor Show

Date Access Hours October 14 Press and professionals 7:00 AM – Midnight October 15 – 20 Open to the public Tuesday – Thursday Public 9:30 AM – 8:00 PM Friday – Saturday Public 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM (late hours) Sunday Public 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Participating Brands

According to official information, around fifteen major manufacturers will be present:

French brands : Renault, Alpine, Citroën, Peugeot, Ligier, Aixam, Eon Motors

: Renault, Alpine, Citroën, Peugeot, Ligier, Aixam, Eon Motors International brands: Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, BMW, Mini, Ford, Alfa Romeo, Dacia, Kia, BYD, Xpeng, Seres, Tesla, GAC, Cadillac

Don’t miss this opportunity to dive into the latest automotive innovations and share a memorable experience with other car enthusiasts!