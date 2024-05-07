Solar roof cheaper than traditional tiles?

With technological developments and increasing awareness of renewable energy, solar roofs are growing in popularity and accessibility. A question frequently arises: is a solar roof really cheaper than a traditional tile roof? According to industry experts, the answer would be yes, especially in the long term.

Comparison of initial costs

A solar roof represents a higher initial investment than a traditional roof. Falk Baumann, director of the carpentry and photovoltaics company Baumann Falk, emphasizes that “the investment for solar roofs is only one and a half times higher than for conventional tile roofs.” This initial cost includes not only traditional materials like wooden slats and cladding but also the solar modules, wiring and inverter.

Depreciation and long-term gains

The true financial benefit of solar roofs becomes apparent when you consider the payback and energy savings. Baumann explains that the additional cost of solar installations is “quickly amortized thanks to the high electrical yields”. After a few years, the solar roof begins to finance itself through the production of electricity, which is impossible with a traditional roof.

Additional benefits

Beyond the direct savings, solar roofs offer several other benefits that reduce costs in the long term:

Fast and less expensive installation : Compared to tiles, the large sizes of solar panels cover a larger area and require less installation time.

: Compared to tiles, the large sizes of solar panels cover a larger area and require less installation time. Reduced maintenance : Solar systems require less maintenance than traditional roofs, reducing recurring costs.

: Solar systems require less maintenance than traditional roofs, reducing recurring costs. Durability and resistance : Solar roofs are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, which can decrease repair and replacement costs.

: Solar roofs are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, which can decrease repair and replacement costs. Lightness: Solar roofs are generally lighter than traditional roofs with PV installations, which is beneficial for older structures.

Aesthetics and integration

Contrary to the often perceived image, modern solar roofs offer aesthetic and discreet integration. The ‘Level’ system, for example, uses aluminum composite panels which can be adapted on site, providing a fine finish which complements the overall aesthetic of the building.

Conclusion

In conclusion, although the initial investment for a solar roof is higher, the numerous economic advantages, from cost amortization and energy savings, make this option increasingly financially viable compared to tiled roofs. traditional. With grants available and a growing awareness of the importance of sustainable energy, solar rooftops are set to become a norm rather than an exception.