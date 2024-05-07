Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. BMW M8 Competition

The high-performance car market is witnessing increasingly intense competition between electric vehicles (EV) and internal combustion vehicles (ICE). In this article, we highlight the differences and similarities between two flagship models: the Tesla Model 3 Performance (M3P) and the BMW M8 Competition (M8).

Type of Motorization

Tesla Model 3 Performance : Like all Tesla models, the M3P is fully electric, allowing it to benefit from Tesla’s reputation for innovation in the field of electric vehicles.

BMW M8 Competition : It represents the pinnacle of performance for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles at BMW, with a powerful engine that delivers an intense driving experience.

Power and Performance

Power :

: M3P : 510 horsepower.

: 510 horsepower. M8 : 617 horsepower.

Although the BMW M8 boasts superior power, the Tesla Model 3 Performance isn’t far behind, with very competitive power for an electric vehicle.

Couple :

: M3P : 741 Nm.

: 741 Nm. M8 : 750 Nm.

Torque, which directly influences vehicle responsiveness and acceleration, is almost equivalent between the two models, although the M8 has a slight advantage.

Acceleration (0 to 60 mph) :

: M3P : 2.9 seconds.

: 2.9 seconds. M8 : 3.0 seconds.

The Tesla M3P outperforms the BMW M8 in acceleration, demonstrating the effectiveness of electric motors for quick starts.

Maximum Speeds and Driving Dynamics

Maximum speed :

: M3P : 163 mph.

: 163 mph. M8 : 189 mph.

Although the M3P is fast, the M8 can reach higher speeds, which could be a deal breaker for speed seekers.

Transmission : Both models have all-wheel drive (AWD), providing better grip and stability on different surfaces.

Dimensions and Capacities

Tires :

: M3P : Front 235/35 R20, Rear 275/30 R20.

: Front 235/35 R20, Rear 275/30 R20. M8 : Front 275/35ZR20, Rear 285/35ZR20.

The M8 features slightly wider tires than the M3P, which may contribute to better handling during high-speed driving.

Weight :

: M3P : 4,054 lbs.

: 4,054 lbs. M8 : 4,251 lbs.

The Tesla M3P is slightly lighter than the BMW M8, which may influence handling and fuel efficiency.

Loading Capacity :

: M3P : 22.9 cu ft.

: 22.9 cu ft. M8 : 15 cu ft.

The M3P offers greater cargo capacity, an important advantage for those who need space for luggage or shopping.

Price

M3P : €55,990

: €55,990 M8 : €138,800

The price difference is considerable, with the M3P offering a much more accessible entry point compared to the M8, which targets a customer base wanting extreme performance without compromising on budget.

Conclusion

The Tesla Model 3 Performance and BMW M8 Competition offer very different experiences under the hood. For fans of technology and sustainability, the Tesla might be the obvious choice, while those looking for extreme performance and the characteristic sound of an ICE engine might prefer the BMW. Differences in price, capabilities, and energy focus are key factors to consider when selecting between these two top competitors.